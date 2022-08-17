2022 Lyocell Fiber Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Lyocell Fiber market was valued at 536.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lyocell, derived from cellulose, is known as a man-made fiber. It is popularly known by the brand name Tencel.` Lyocell, a type of rayon fiber, is manufactured in a closed-loop method through a solvent spinning technique, wherein the cellulose undergoes a limited chemical change. Lyocell fibers are widely used in the textile industry in a broad range of apparels and home textiles. These fibers are also used in the medical industry in the production of medical equipment and surgical products.Currently, only two companies have the ability to produce lyocell fiber product commercially, mainly concentrating in Europe, USA and China. As for the consumption region, China and Other Asian regions are the major consumers. In 2016, China consumed 81.1 K MT lyocell fiber, holding 36.43% share globally.

By Market Verdors:

Lenzing

Hi-Tech Fiber

Shangtex Holding

By Types:

Regular Lyocell Fiber

Crosslinked Lyocell Fiber

By Applications:

Apparels

Home Textiles

Nonwoven

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

