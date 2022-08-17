2022 Alumina Ceramic Membrane Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Alumina Ceramic Membrane market was valued at 21.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.With the improvement of manufacturing technology, the price of Alumina Ceramic Membrane is in the decreasing trend, from 833 USD/Sqm in 2013 to 763 USD/Sqm in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following several years. The classification of Alumina Ceramic Membrane includes Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration. The proportion of Microfiltration in 2017 is about 68%, While the Ultrafiltration occupied 32%. Europe is the largest consumption market of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, with a Sales market share nearly 28% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Alumina Ceramic Membrane, enjoying Sales market share nearly 24% in 2017.

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

