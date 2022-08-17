2022 Alkaline Proteases Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Alkaline Proteases market was valued at 2040.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Enzymes have long been used as alternatives to chemicals to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of a wide range of industrial systems and processes. Alkaline proteases also known as basic proteases are a group of enzymes used primarily as additives in detergents and are active in a neutral to alkaline pH range. Most of the alkaline proteases have an optimal pH of around pH 10 with an isoelectric point of around pH 9. These are produced by alkalophilic micro-organisms and can resist extreme alkaline environments produced by a wide range of alkalophilic microorganisms. These are obtained from various microbial sources such as fungi, bacteria and certain yeasts. The enzymes demonstrate high stability and resistance to proteolytic hydrolysis owing to their high degree of cross-linking to hydrogen bonds, disulphide bonds, and hydrophobic interactions. They are stable in association with chelating agents and perbonates.Alkaline protease enzymes demonstrate high stability and resistance to proteolytic hydrolysis, owing to their high degree of cross-linking to hydrogen bonds, disulphide bonds, and hydrophobic interactions. They are stable in association with chelating agents and perbonates. Developments in field of protein engineering coupled with development of industrial enzymes is expected to create substantial demand for industry players in artificial proteases market.

By Market Verdors:

Ab Enzymes

Acumedia Manufacturers

Advanced Enzymes

Novozymes

Noor Enzymes

Royal DSM

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Solvay Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

By Types:

Serine Protease

Metalloprotease

By Applications:

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Leather Industry

Meat Tenderizers

Protein Hydrolyzates

Food Products

Waste Processing

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Alkaline Proteases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Alkaline Proteases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Alkaline Proteases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Alkaline Proteases Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Alkaline Proteases Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Alkaline Proteases Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Alkaline Proteases (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Alkaline Proteases Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Alkaline Proteases Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alkaline Proteases (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Alkaline Proteases Consumption and

