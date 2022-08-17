2-chloronicotinicacid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Chloronicotinic acid (2-CA) is an important building block for a series of agrochems and pharmaceuticals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-chloronicotinicacid in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 2-chloronicotinicacid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-chloronicotinicacid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-chloronicotinicacid include Koei Chemical, Jubilant Life Sciences, Zhejiang Rongkai Technology, Jiangsu Zhongzheng Biochemical, Xiangyang King Success Chemical, Jiangsu Hankuo Biology and Donghai Taiyi Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-chloronicotinicacid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Pesticide Industry
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-chloronicotinicacid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-chloronicotinicacid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-chloronicotinicacid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 2-chloronicotinicacid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Koei Chemical
Jubilant Life Sciences
Zhejiang Rongkai Technology
Jiangsu Zhongzheng Biochemical
Xiangyang King Success Chemical
Jiangsu Hankuo Biology
Donghai Taiyi Fine Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-chloronicotinicacid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-chloronicotinicacid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-chloronicotinicacid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-chloronicotinicacid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-chloronicotinicacid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-chloronicotinicacid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-chloronicotinicacid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
