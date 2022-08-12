Global Solvents Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Green and Bio-Based Solvents
Conventional Solvents
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Printing Inks
Adhesives
Cleaning Products
Other
By Company
BASF
Dow Chemical
Ashland
ExxonMobil
Huntsman
Arkema
LyondellBasell
BP
INEOS
Honeywell International
Solvay
Eastma Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Celanese
Top Solvent
BioAmber
Flotek Industries
Invista
Monument Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Solvents Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvents
1.2 Solvents Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Green and Bio-Based Solvents
1.2.3 Conventional Solvents
1.3 Solvents Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Cleaning Products
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvents Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solvents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Solvents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Solvents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Solvents Mark
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/