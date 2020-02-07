Advertisement

The Additional Consolidated Funds Act, which came into force on December 20, 2019, included a series of retrospective tax changes that required taxpayers and their advisors to consider filing amended tax returns for 2018. These include 28 regular tax reliefs that expired at the end of 2017 and were extended retrospectively. A package of disaster relief provisions has also been adopted that will apply to disasters from 2018 onwards. Some technical corrections to the Law on Tax Reductions and Jobs also apply to 2018. A provision in the SECURE law gives taxpayers the option to make changes to the retroactive treatment of changes to the Kiddie Tax for 2018.

Congress has never waited so long to retroactively extend these expired provisions. There are still significant technical corrections to the TCJA that have not yet taken effect. Once in force, the 2018 tax returns may need to be changed. As tax advisors go through the process of creating the 2019 tax return, they should keep an eye on these changes to identify taxpayers who may benefit from the 2018 tax return change, or use other software tools to address these issues in the tax returns Identify in 2018 for possible changes. This could lead to the largest number of changed tax returns that have ever been filed in a year.

The extenders

Expired tax provisions, which have been retrospectively extended, include several individual provisions, many business provisions, most of which focus on specific industries, and many energy provisions.

The individual provisions, which were extended retrospectively until 2018, include the exclusion of the exemption from qualified main housing debt from gross income and the treatment of mortgage insurance premiums as qualified residence interest. The deduction for qualified tuition fees and related expenses will also be extended retrospectively until 2018. Two other expired provisions did not have to be extended until early 2019 – the repayment of the minimum amount for medical costs to 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income and the repayment of the minimum amount for medical costs Black Lung Disability Trust Fund excise duty. Trade tax relief extended retroactively until 2018 includes the credit for the maintenance of railway lines, the credit for the training of mine rescue teams, the classification of certain racehorses as three-year property as well as the seven-year recovery period for motorsport entertainment complexes, the Indian employment credit, and the accelerated depreciation of commercial properties Indian reserves, the expanded expense rules for qualified film, television and live theater productions, tax incentives for the authorization zone and the economic development loan for American Samoa.

Some individuals are listed among the energy-related tax regulations, which have been extended retroactively to 2018. These include the commercial energy property loan, the loan for qualified fuel cell vehicles and the loan for two-wheel plug-in electric vehicles. What was strikingly absent from this list was a further expansion of the credit for electric vehicles or the credit for solar power. The business-oriented energy-related provisions that were extended retrospectively to 2018 include the biodiesel and renewable diesel loans, the second-generation biofuel producer loan, the real estate loan for refueling alternative fuels, the loan for electricity from certain renewable resources and the production loan for Indian coal facilities, the credit for energy-efficient homes, the special allowance for second-generation biofuel plants, the deduction for energy-efficient commercial buildings, the special rule for sales or dispositions to implement the FERC or state electricity restriction directive for qualified electricity suppliers, the excise tax credits in connection with alternative fuels and the oil pollution trust interest.

Tax relief in the event of disasters

Disaster relief provisions adopted under the Additional Consolidated Funds Act are similar to the disaster relief provisions adopted in response to previous natural disasters, except that their entry into force has been delayed and has required the definition of a “qualified disaster area” to be expanded ” Back to January 1, 2018. These provisions include special disaster-related rules for the use of pension funds, employee retention credits for employers affected by qualified disasters, a temporary increase in the limit on qualified contributions, special rules for qualified disasters. related personal losses, additional low-income housing loans for qualified disaster areas in California in 2017 and 2018 as well as payments to properties with mirror control systems.

Tax Exempt Organizations

Two retrospective provisions relate specifically to tax-exempt organizations. One would change the definition of income to determine the tax exempt status of certain mutual or cooperative-based telephone or electricity companies, and the other would remove the provision in the TCJA that increases taxable business income for certain fringe benefits.

Kiddie Tax

The TCJA has revised the kiddie tax so that a child’s undeserved income does not have to be taxed at the parent’s tax rate but at the trust tax rate. The intent was to simplify taxes, but the result was to increase taxes frequently since the top escrow tax rate has a much lower income than the single top tax rate. A provision in the SECURE Act repealed this change in kiddie tax with effect after December 31, 2019. However, a choice was also made to apply the change in the 2018 and 2019 tax years as well, as ordered by the Ministry of Finance. No instruction has yet been received from the Ministry of Finance. However, it is believed that this would allow a change in the 2018 tax return to change the tax to the parent’s tax rate.

Other provisions of the SECURE Act

The focus of the SAFETY LAW is on reforming the tax treatment of qualified retirement plans. Most changes are beneficial, but not all. Most changes can only be applied prospectively, but again not all. Provisions with possible retroactive application include the treatment of custody accounts upon termination of paragraph 403 (b) plans; clarifying the rules for the retirement income account in relation to church-controlled organizations; Special rules for minimum funding standards for community newspaper plans; and treatment of excluded long-term care payments to home carers as compensation for determining pension contribution restrictions. The retrospective application of these provisions would not necessarily affect the 2018 tax return, but may require a revision of qualified retirement and estate plans.

Summary

Due to these tax changes, the IRS has to revise its tax forms and tax systems for 2019 and postpone the start of the tax return to January 27, 2020. Tax professionals should pay attention to these changes to look for suitable ways to recommend changes by 2018 tax returns. The complexity is compounded by the fact that the TCJA contains other important technical corrections that have not yet been implemented by Congress, including the amortization of qualified improvement items and the date on which the net loss carryforward comes into force.

