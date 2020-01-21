advertisement

At about this time every year, many of us are at a crossroads. We seem to be parked at the intersection of Good Intentions and Off the Rails Road. Although we intended to get well, we swear resolutions on the express train at the end of January, “I quit”.

In this month’s episode of Creative Living, our look at “New Year New You” looks at how a new fitness tool and a few simple tips can be the perfect solution for your excuse.

If you’re wondering, “Alexa, what’s for dinner?” You are well on your way to a smart home, but have you thought about an intelligent life? We take you to Virginia to discover new technologies that can save you time and money. From feeding the dog to stories before bed: “SmartLife 3.0” shows that the future is now.

advertisement

If we roll into January, do you have the feeling that it is a holiday hangover? Sometimes it can make the difference to have someone who talks about our time and schedule. LifeLine PCS may give you the perspective you need to get things back on track in 2020.

New for you again! Presenter Jane Monzures shows you how to bring new things to life in Bling New Year.

Creative living The show, moderated by Jane Monzures, will be broadcast on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. YurView, Cox cable channel 4 in Phoenix and channel 7 in Tucson.

advertisement