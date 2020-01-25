2020 Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

advertisement

The 2020 Padma awards were announced on January 25, 2020, with former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj receiving the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award.

This year the president agreed to award 141 Padma Awards, including 4 duo cases (in a duo case the prize is counted as one). The list consists of seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 people from the Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI category and 12 posthumous awardees.

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, sports player M.C. Mary Kom, classical Hindustani singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishwesha Tirtha Swami by Pejawar Mutt (posthumously) are the other Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Industrialists Anand Mahindra has received the Padma Bhushan. Producer Ekta Kapoor, director Karan Johar, actor Kangna Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami receive the Padma Shri.

Here is the complete list of the Padma Awardees 2020

Padma Vibhushan

SN

NameFieldState Country

1.

George Fernandes

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBihar

2.

Arun Jaitley

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

3.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public AffairsMauritius

4.

M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur

5.

Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh

6.

M.p. Sushma Swaraj

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs Delhi

7.

Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri

Pejavara Adhokhaja ​​Matha Udupi (Posthumous)

Others-SpiritualismKarnataka

Padma Bhushan

SN

NameFieldState Country

8.

Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-spirituality Kerala

9.

Shri Syed Muazzem Ali

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBangladesh 10. Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs

Jammu and

cashmere

11.

Shri Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal

12.

Shri Manoj Das

Literature and

Education

Puducherry

13.

Shri Balkrishna DoshiOther architectureGujarat

14.

Mrs. Krishnammal JagannathanSocial workTamil Nadu

15.

Shri S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland

16.

Shri Anil Prakash JoshiSocial workUttarakhand

17.

Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh

18.

Shri Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

19.

Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna

Madhava Menon (Posthumous)

Public Affairs Kerala

20.

Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna

Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)

Public Affairs Goa

21.

Prof. Jagdish Sheth

Literature and

Education

United States

22.

Mrs. P. V. SindhuSports Telangana

23.

Shri Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu

Padma Shri

SNNameFieldState Country

24.

Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand

25.

Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand

26.

Shri Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi

27.

Shri Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab

28.

Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and education West Bengal

29.

Mrs. Gloria Arieira Literature and education Brazil

30.

Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra

31.

Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh

32.

Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal

33.

Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh

34.

Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and education Odisha

35.

Shri Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial workMaharashtra

36.

Shri Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial WorkRajasthan

37.

Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and industry Uttar Pradesh

38.

Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat

39.

Shri Bob Blackman Public Public United Kingdom

40.

Mrs. Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam

41.

Shri Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh

42.

Mrs. Usha Chaumar Social Work Raastasthan

43.

Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam

44.

Mrs. Lalitha and Mrs. Saroja

Chidambaram (Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

45.

Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka

46.

Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh

47.

Shri Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha

48.

Prof. Indra Dassanayake

(Posthumous)

Literature and education Sri Lanka

49.

Shri H. M. Desai Literature and education Gujarat

50.

Shri Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu

51.

Mrs. Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur

52.

Mrs. Lia Diskin Social work Brazil

53.

Shri M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka

54.

Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka

55.

Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and technology Maharashtra

56.

Shri Barry Gardiner Public Public United Kingdom

57.

Shri Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh

58.

Shri Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka

59.

Shri Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh

60.

Shri Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha

61.

Mrs. Tulasi Gowda Social work Karnataka

62.

Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and technology Bihar

63.

Mrs. Harekala Hajabba Social work Karnataka

64.

Shri Enamul HaqueOther archeologyBangladesh

65.

Shri Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand

66.

Shri Abdul Jabbar

(Posthumous)

Social work Madhya Pradesh

67.

Shri Bimal Kumar JainSocial workBihar

68.

Mrs. Meenakshi Jain Literature and education Delhi

69.

Shri Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh

70.

Mrs. Shanti JainArtBihar

71.

Shri Sudhir Jain Science and technology Gujarat

72.

Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and education Tripura

73.

Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Mrs. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.

(Duo)*

Literature and educational journalism Karnataka

74.

Shri Karan JoharArtMaharashtra

75.

Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh

76.

Mrs. Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra

77.

Shri C. Kamlova Literature and education Mizoram

78.

Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam

79.

Mrs. Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra

80.

Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat

81.

Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and education Gujarat

82.

Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh

83.

Shri Naveen Khanna Science and technology Delhi

84.

Shri S. P. Kothari Literature and EducationUSA

85.

Shri V. K. Munusamy

Krishnapakthar

ArtPuducherry

86.

Shri M. K. Kunjol Social work Kerala

87.

Shri Manmohan Mahapatra

(Posthumous)

ArtOdisha

88.

Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArt Rajaasthan

89.

Shri Kattungal Subramaniam

Manilal

Science and technology Kerala

90.

Shri Munna MasterArt Rajasthan

91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and education Kimachal Pradesh92.Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and EducationOdisha93.Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal94.Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and educationFrance95.Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social workArunachal Pradesh96.Shri Manilal NagArtWest Bengal97.Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and educationKerala98.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

(Posthumous)

Social workAfghanistan99.Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and education

Jammu and

cashmere

100.Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau

Literature and

Educational journalism

Mizoram101.Ms. Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala102.Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and educationUSA103.Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and education Assss104.Ms. Rahibai Soma PopereOther AgricultureMaharashtra105.Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and EducationUttar Pradesh106.Shri Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh107.Shri Tarundeep RaiSportsSikkim108.Shri S. RamakrishnanSocial WorkTamil Nadu109.Ms. Rani RampalSportsHaryana110.Ms. Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra111.Shri Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh112.Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and educationGujarat113.Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social workUttarakhand114.Shri Chintala Venkat ReddyOther5 Shrimp-agriculturali116.

Shri Radhammohan & Ms.

Sabarmatee (Duo)*

Other-AgricultureOdisha117.Shri Batakrushna Sahoo

Others-Animal

Livestock farming

Odisha118.Ms. Trinity SaiooOther-AgricultureMeghalaya

119.

Shri Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra

120.

Shri Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka

121.

Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam

122.

Shri said Mehboob Shah Qadri

aka Sayedbhai

Social work Maharashtra

123.

Shri Mohammed SharifSocial workUttar Pradesh

124.

Shri Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar

125.

Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicine Gujarat

126.

Shri Ramjee SinghSocial workBihar

127.

Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh

(Posthumous)

Science and engineering Bihar

128.

Shri Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh

129.

Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra

130.

Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and education Telangana

131.

M.p. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani

(Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

132.

Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work

Jammu and

cashmere

133.

Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and technology Tamil Nadu

134.

Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and educationArunachal Pradesh

135.

Shri Robert Thurman Literature and EducationUSA

136.

Shri Agus Indra UdayanaSocial work Indonesia

137.

Shri Harish Chandra VermaScience and technologyUttar Pradesh

138.

Shri Sundaram VermaSocial workRajasthan

139.

Dr. Romesh Tekchand

Wadhwani

Trade and industryUSA

140.

Shri Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra

141.

Shri Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada

