2020 Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

The 2020 Padma awards were announced on January 25, 2020, with former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj receiving the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award.
This year the president agreed to award 141 Padma Awards, including 4 duo cases (in a duo case the prize is counted as one). The list consists of seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 people from the Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI category and 12 posthumous awardees.
Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, sports player M.C. Mary Kom, classical Hindustani singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishwesha Tirtha Swami by Pejawar Mutt (posthumously) are the other Padma Vibhushan awardees.
Industrialists Anand Mahindra has received the Padma Bhushan. Producer Ekta Kapoor, director Karan Johar, actor Kangna Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami receive the Padma Shri.
Here is the complete list of the Padma Awardees 2020
Padma Vibhushan
SN
NameFieldState Country
1.
George Fernandes
(Posthumous)
Public AffairsBihar
2.
Arun Jaitley
(Posthumous)
Public Affairs Delhi
3.
Sir Anerood Jugnauth Public AffairsMauritius
4.
M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur
5.
Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh
6.
M.p. Sushma Swaraj
(Posthumous)
Public Affairs Delhi
7.
Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri
Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)
Others-SpiritualismKarnataka
Padma Bhushan
SN
NameFieldState Country
8.
Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-spirituality Kerala
9.
Shri Syed Muazzem Ali
(Posthumous)
Public AffairsBangladesh 10. Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs
Jammu and
cashmere
11.
Shri Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal
12.
Shri Manoj Das
Literature and
Education
Puducherry
13.
Shri Balkrishna DoshiOther architectureGujarat
14.
Mrs. Krishnammal JagannathanSocial workTamil Nadu
15.
Shri S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland
16.
Shri Anil Prakash JoshiSocial workUttarakhand
17.
Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh
18.
Shri Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
19.
Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna
Madhava Menon (Posthumous)
Public Affairs Kerala
20.
Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna
Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)
Public Affairs Goa
21.
Prof. Jagdish Sheth
Literature and
Education
United States
22.
Mrs. P. V. SindhuSports Telangana
23.
Shri Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu
Padma Shri
SNNameFieldState Country
24.
Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand
25.
Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand
26.
Shri Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi
27.
Shri Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab
28.
Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and education West Bengal
29.
Mrs. Gloria Arieira Literature and education Brazil
30.
Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra
31.
Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh
32.
Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal
33.
Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh
34.
Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and education Odisha
35.
Shri Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial workMaharashtra
36.
Shri Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial WorkRajasthan
37.
Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and industry Uttar Pradesh
38.
Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat
39.
Shri Bob Blackman Public Public United Kingdom
40.
Mrs. Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam
41.
Shri Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh
42.
Mrs. Usha Chaumar Social Work Raastasthan
43.
Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam
44.
Mrs. Lalitha and Mrs. Saroja
Chidambaram (Duo)*
ArtTamil Nadu
45.
Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka
46.
Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh
47.
Shri Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha
48.
Prof. Indra Dassanayake
(Posthumous)
Literature and education Sri Lanka
49.
Shri H. M. Desai Literature and education Gujarat
50.
Shri Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu
51.
Mrs. Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur
52.
Mrs. Lia Diskin Social work Brazil
53.
Shri M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka
54.
Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka
55.
Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and technology Maharashtra
56.
Shri Barry Gardiner Public Public United Kingdom
57.
Shri Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh
58.
Shri Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka
59.
Shri Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh
60.
Shri Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha
61.
Mrs. Tulasi Gowda Social work Karnataka
62.
Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and technology Bihar
63.
Mrs. Harekala Hajabba Social work Karnataka
64.
Shri Enamul HaqueOther archeologyBangladesh
65.
Shri Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand
66.
Shri Abdul Jabbar
(Posthumous)
Social work Madhya Pradesh
67.
Shri Bimal Kumar JainSocial workBihar
68.
Mrs. Meenakshi Jain Literature and education Delhi
69.
Shri Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh
70.
Mrs. Shanti JainArtBihar
71.
Shri Sudhir Jain Science and technology Gujarat
72.
Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and education Tripura
73.
Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Mrs. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.
(Duo)*
Literature and educational journalism Karnataka
74.
Shri Karan JoharArtMaharashtra
75.
Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh
76.
Mrs. Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra
77.
Shri C. Kamlova Literature and education Mizoram
78.
Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam
79.
Mrs. Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra
80.
Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat
81.
Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and education Gujarat
82.
Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh
83.
Shri Naveen Khanna Science and technology Delhi
84.
Shri S. P. Kothari Literature and EducationUSA
85.
Shri V. K. Munusamy
Krishnapakthar
ArtPuducherry
86.
Shri M. K. Kunjol Social work Kerala
87.
Shri Manmohan Mahapatra
(Posthumous)
ArtOdisha
88.
Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArt Rajaasthan
89.
Shri Kattungal Subramaniam
Manilal
Science and technology Kerala
90.
Shri Munna MasterArt Rajasthan
91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and education Kimachal Pradesh92.Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and EducationOdisha93.Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal94.Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and educationFrance95.Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social workArunachal Pradesh96.Shri Manilal NagArtWest Bengal97.Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and educationKerala98.
Dr. Tetsu Nakamura
(Posthumous)
Social workAfghanistan99.Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and education
Jammu and
cashmere
100.Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau
Literature and
Educational journalism
Mizoram101.Ms. Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala102.Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and educationUSA103.Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and education Assss104.Ms. Rahibai Soma PopereOther AgricultureMaharashtra105.Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and EducationUttar Pradesh106.Shri Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh107.Shri Tarundeep RaiSportsSikkim108.Shri S. RamakrishnanSocial WorkTamil Nadu109.Ms. Rani RampalSportsHaryana110.Ms. Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra111.Shri Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh112.Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and educationGujarat113.Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social workUttarakhand114.Shri Chintala Venkat ReddyOther5 Shrimp-agriculturali116.
Shri Radhammohan & Ms.
Sabarmatee (Duo)*
Other-AgricultureOdisha117.Shri Batakrushna Sahoo
Others-Animal
Livestock farming
Odisha118.Ms. Trinity SaiooOther-AgricultureMeghalaya
119.
Shri Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra
120.
Shri Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka
121.
Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam
122.
Shri said Mehboob Shah Qadri
aka Sayedbhai
Social work Maharashtra
123.
Shri Mohammed SharifSocial workUttar Pradesh
124.
Shri Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar
125.
Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicine Gujarat
126.
Shri Ramjee SinghSocial workBihar
127.
Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh
(Posthumous)
Science and engineering Bihar
128.
Shri Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh
129.
Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra
130.
Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and education Telangana
131.
M.p. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani
(Duo)*
ArtTamil Nadu
132.
Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work
Jammu and
cashmere
133.
Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and technology Tamil Nadu
134.
Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and educationArunachal Pradesh
135.
Shri Robert Thurman Literature and EducationUSA
136.
Shri Agus Indra UdayanaSocial work Indonesia
137.
Shri Harish Chandra VermaScience and technologyUttar Pradesh
138.
Shri Sundaram VermaSocial workRajasthan
139.
Dr. Romesh Tekchand
Wadhwani
Trade and industryUSA
140.
Shri Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra
141.
Shri Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada
