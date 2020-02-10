<noscript><iframe width="600" height="338" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ck-9Wv6D2Ls" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The Oscars have come and gone, but you can still see the best films and screenings of the year honored during Hollywood’s biggest night. Of course, there were a lot of gasping snubs in the 2020 Oscar nomination list, but even if we haven’t solved some of these problems, now is a good time to find out what excitement is about those films, Stars and behind-the-lens talents who made the cut for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Although some of the nominated films are not yet available for personal use, many of the Academy’s favorite films can now be streamed. Below is a digital guide to when, where and how you can see Oscar 2020 winners and nominees.

2020 Oscars: Everything you missed at the 92nd Academy Awards

(Disclosure: Affiliate links can make money to support our work.)

Sun-Kyun Lee and Yeo-Jeong Jo, ParasitePhoto: NEON CJ Entertainment

The winners

Nine films competed for the price of the best picture this year, and most of them can be viewed from the comfort of your sofa, as well as some of the films that won screenplay and acting trophies. Here are the films that won great at the Oscars and where you can find them.

Parasite (Best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best international function

Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed drama made everyone speak, and it became the award favorite of the night, winning awards for best international feature film, best director, best original screenplay, and best film. Parasite is available from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

joker (Best actor, best original score)

Todd Phillips’ blatant clash with the DC villain undoubtedly affected the film scene in 2019, but the film’s runaway winner was Joaquin Phoenix, who was recognized as the best actor. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also took home her first Oscar for her work on film music. Joker has also been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and a number of other technical achievements. Rent or buy the film at FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Once upon a time in Hollywood (Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design)

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood may have added a few new trophies to his already heavy shelf, but also brought Brad Pitt his first Oscar as an actor. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for the outstanding GIF performance together with the cameraman, costume and production designers and the film’s sound team. Fans can rent or buy the film on FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Marriage history (The best supporting actress)

Noah Baumbach’s daring grapple with the collapse of a marriage brought Laura Dern a win as best supporting actress, and he nodded Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and Baumbach himself for his original screenplay and composer Randy Newman for The Score. Stream it on Netflix.

Judy (Best actress)

Renée Zellweger has already received a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and a SAG Award for her role as Judy Garland in this biopic, but she also took home the Oscar for her breathtaking performance. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Jojo Rabbit (Best Adapted Screenplay)

The dark comedy by World War II of Taiki Waititi may not have been for everyone, but the Oscar voters obviously had an indescribable time with the inventive narrative and distinguished the screenwriter and director for his adapted screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson) and the technical talent behind the picture. Jojo Rabbit is available on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

rocket Man (Best original song)

Elton John greatly supported this musical biography of his life and even contributed the original number “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, for which he won the Oscar. Rocketman can be rented or purchased from Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Ford vs. Ferrari (Film editing, sound editing)

With James Mangold’s biography about the car manufacturer Carroll Shelby and the racing driver Ken Miles, the engines of the Academy definitely turned. Although the actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale didn’t hear their names read out for nominations, the film surfaced and dominated in two technical areas: film editing and sound editing. Ford v. Ferrari will be available from January 28th on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu and GooglePlay.

Toy Story 4 (Best animated function)

After Toy Story 3 seemed to end the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 4 came to prove that there was still some life left in Pixar’s tentpole franchise – and a few fun new characters that should also be introduced. Toy Story 3 was recognized as the best animated feature in 2011. Toy Story 4 followed in these footsteps and also won the best animated feature. It can now be streamed on Disney +, or you can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and GooglePlay.

American factory (Best Documentary)

Obama’s first production with Netflix fought for the best documentary – and won! – after impressing critics with a meaningful inspection of culture and capitalism through the lens of an Ohio factory. Stream it on Netflix.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Photo: Peter Mountain

Films with nominated actors

These pictures may not have brought home trophies, but they show some of the most popular appearances of the year that are definitely worth checking out.

The Irishman

Netflix’s enormous investment in this Martin Scorsese mafia work, which lasted more than three hours, went away without golden statuettes at the Oscars, but it still shows three nominated actors from three of the best actors of all time: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film was not only one of the most popular original offers of the streaming service, but was also nominated for the director, the stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, the screenwriter Steven Zaillan and many more. Stream it on Netflix.

A nice day in the neighborhood

American father Tom Hanks has not taken an Oscar home, but his efforts as everyone’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, cannot be overlooked. A nice day in the neighborhood is available at Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo’s appearance as one of the most famous heroines in history earned her recognition as best actress. Harriet is available from Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNow.

Pain and fame

Antonio Banderas received his first nomination for his role as a film director, reflecting on his life in this Spanish drama. Pedro Almodóvar’s film also competed for the “Best International Feature” title. Pain and Glory is available from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The two popes

Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins fought for the best actor and best supporting actor to become the two popes in this Netflix original. Anthony McCarten’s screenplay was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Stream it on Netflix.

Toy Story 4 Photo: Disney

Animated favorites

It’s hard to believe that Frozen II, the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 Disney film that knocked the socks off the Academy, has dried up from the competition for the best animated feature films. These are the five films that applied alongside Toy Story 4 in the category.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The last installment of Dreamworks’ animated fantasy trilogy was also the third film to receive an Oscar nomination in the Animated Feature Film category. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

I have lost my body

Jérémy Clapin’s French film was a success before it was nominated for this category. it was also awarded top marks at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Stream it on Netflix.

Klaus

Sergio Pablos’ directorial debut on Santa’s story was an emotional and visual success story. The film may be vacation-oriented, but the quality of the story is evergreen. Stream it on Netflix.

Missing link

This stop animated film features an all-star cast and a cozy storyline that has delighted both critics and audiences alike. Stream it on Hulu or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and YouTube.

American FactoryPhoto: Netflix

Documentary functions

These insights into real stories impressed the Oscars the most.

The cave

This film offers a devastating insight into what is going on in an underground hospital in war-torn Syria. The Cave can be streamed on Hulu or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow and Vudu.

The edge of democracy

Another contender for Documentary Feature was this film about the political divisions and unrest that have broken out in Brazil as a result of recent leadership changes. Stream it on Netflix.

Honey country

This image competed for both documentary and international film after it was praised almost everywhere for a meaningful statement on the ecological balance that is disrupted by greed through the lens of a single Macedonian beekeeper. Stream it on Hulu. You can also rent or buy the movie from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, MoviesAnywhere, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Photo: Disney +

Musical and technical performers

These nominees may not have participated in the larger races, but are recognized by the academy for their outstanding talent behind the scenes.

Ad Astra

Some might have expected Brad Pitt’s name to be on the nomination list for his work in this space drama, but the film was nominated for Best Sound Mixing instead. Rent or buy Ad Astra on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought out all the big guns – and rocket launchers and shields, as well as every other weapon in the galaxy – to end the Iron Man era. The visual effects of the superhero spectacle undoubtedly matched an event film and brought the picture a place in the list of nominees for visual effects. Stream it on Disney + or rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, GooglePlay and YouTube.

breakthrough

If you’d like to watch the Christian drama starring Diane Warren’s Oscar-nominated number “I’m Standing with You,” you can stream it on HBONow or rent or buy the movie from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.

The lighthouse

Robert Eggers’ Best Camera nominee has a lot to offer, including a sense of claustrophobia and a few wild performances by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Rent or buy The Lighthouse on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu and GooglePlay.

The Lion King

Despite some audience issues seeing Mufasa trample in live action format, Disney’s remake of the classic animated favorite received a visual effects nomination. You can stream it on Disney +. The film can also be rented or purchased from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie’s devilish reworking routine for this film was intense, and the academy recognized this by nodding the picture for best makeup and hairstyling. Rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, GooglePlay and YouTube.

– Additional reporting from Mekeisha Madden Toby and Megan Vick

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.