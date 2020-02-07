Right now

Ryan Gosling reveals why he laughed at Oscar’s Best Picture Mixup

Next up

Chicago Fire Alum Monica Raymund on Potential Brett and Casey Romance

The Oscars are almost there! Ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night, there is a competition between Sam Mendes’ 1917 war episode, in which the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards were won, and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble and the WGA Best Original Screenplay Award was awarded. You can’t count Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, to name a few. Although there are some strong favorites for the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscar Best Picture race is still a competitive category and the Oscar voters have definitely surprised us.

Before you get to the big show, you have to unpack a lot. In this article, TV Guide explains everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards. As you can see, this also includes who the nominees are and who performs at the biggest award ceremony of the year.

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Photo: Kurt Krieger

There are many ways you can watch the Oscars in 2020. There are live streams on Twitter as well as ways to watch streaming apps. ABC will be hosting the Oscars again this year, but you’ll find everything you need to know to watch online or wireless when the show airs at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Brian May and Adam Lambert, 91st Academy Awards

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Oscars will not have a host again. The ceremony also took place without a host in 2019 after Kevin Hart had discussed controversially about his previous homophobic tweets. The show continued with a star-studded intro after Queen’s musical performance, and the formula is likely to be repeated for the 2020 show.

While the show should be fun, there are already some dark moments that you can put on your radar. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the show will pay homage to Kobe Bryant and those who died in the tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 27th.

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Sun-Kyun Lee and Yeo-Jeong Jo, parasite

Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

Netflix dominated the competition this year with a total of 24 nominations, primarily collected by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. However, Joker received most nominations for a single film at eleven, with The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood second in 1917, each with ten nods. There was also a four-way duel between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite for third place with six nominations each. The full list of nominations can be found here. Here you will also find out how you can stream the nominated films.

The biggest snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations for 2020

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali

Photo: John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

There are a number of A-list comedians, film stars and TV talents on this year’s moderator list. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman Will Ferrell Gal Gadot Mindy Kaling Regina King Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rami Malek Lin-Manuel Miranda Anthony Ramos Mark Ruffalo Kelly Marie Tran Kristen Wiig Utkarsh Ambudkar Salma Hayek Brie Larson Spike Lee Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Billie Eilish

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Usually, the nominees for the best original song will perform their work during the music breaks for the show. So you can expect to see Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her breakthrough song “I ‘”. m Standing with You “and Idina Menzel bring the Frozen II magic (along with the women who speak Elsa in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico (for Latin America), Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand). Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo sing “Stand Up” by Harriet.

In addition to the nominees, Grammy’s favorite Billie Eilish will also step onto the Oscar stage for a “special performance”, according to the organizers of the show, as well as the singer Janelle Monáe. However, details about the respective service are kept secret.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

JUMP TO: How to watch what you expect, the nominees, the moderators, the actors

Oscars 2020

Photo: ABC