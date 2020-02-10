Here’s a full list of the winners of Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture: “Parasite”
Best actress in a leading role: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best director: Bong Joon-ho, “parasite”
Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best animated feature film: “Toy Story 4”
Best original song: “I will love myself again”, “Rocketman”
Best original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won
Best adapted script: “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi
Best international feature film: “Parasite” (South Korea)
Best documentary: “American factory”
Best visual effects: “1917”
Best camera: “1917”, Roger Deakins
Best production design: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best costume design: “Little women,” Jacqueline Durran
Best makeup and hair styling: “Bomb”
Best film cut: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
Best original grade: “Joker”, Hildur Guonadottir
Best sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”
Best sound mix: “1917”
Best documentary short topic: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”
Best animated short film: “Hair Love”
Best live action short film: “The window of the neighbors”