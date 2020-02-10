Here’s a full list of the winners of Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best actress in a leading role: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best director: Bong Joon-ho, “parasite”

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best animated feature film: “Toy Story 4”

Best original song: “I will love myself again”, “Rocketman”

Best original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won

Best adapted script: “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

Best international feature film: “Parasite” (South Korea)

Best documentary: “American factory”

Best visual effects: “1917”

Best camera: “1917”, Roger Deakins

Best production design: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best costume design: “Little women,” Jacqueline Durran

Best makeup and hair styling: “Bomb”

Best film cut: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Best original grade: “Joker”, Hildur Guonadottir

Best sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best sound mix: “1917”

Best documentary short topic: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

Best animated short film: “Hair Love”

Best live action short film: “The window of the neighbors”