It’s time to end your Oscars polls and dust off your bingo cards for the awards ceremony because the most glamorous night in movies is almost here. The broadcast of the 92nd Academy Awards will take place this weekend. That said, it is time for film fans to have fun when we analyze behind the scenes the films, stars and talents nominated for this year’s trophy competition.
Even before Issa Rae and John Cho’s Oscar nominations were announced last month, the season for the awards ceremony in 2020 was a resounding success. The 2020 Golden Globes virtually threw Netflix out of the way when Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story were bypassed in Hollywood in favor of Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time. However, these films all did the editing at the Oscars and, alongside Ford against Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and Parasite, received the nominations for the best picture.
The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s shortcomings this year, but despite the famous work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Goodbye), Marielle Heller (A Nice Day in the neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).
The acting categories are now competitive this year. The nominees for best actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Once Once in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix should be the favorite after winning the Golden Globes. This year’s top performers include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already received a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her work in the film.
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
direction
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Custom screenplay
Steve Zaillan, the Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, little women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Rian Johnson, knife out
Noah Baumbach, marriage history
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I lost my body – Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus-Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
Missing link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
documentary
American factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
cut
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford vs. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, the Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, parasite
original score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, little women
Randy Newman, marriage history
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
“(I will love myself again,” Rocketman – Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Get Up,” Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, the Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Jacqueline Durran, little women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
Live action short film
Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The neighboring window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A sister – Delphine Girard
sound mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford vs. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Donald Sylvester, Ford vs. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Brief documentary topic
In the absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learn to skateboard (if you’re a girl) in a war zone – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life overtakes me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Running Running Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International feature film
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and fame – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Make-up and hair styling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917
Visual effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, the Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
product design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, the Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, parasite
The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, February 9th, from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
