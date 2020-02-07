<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BEho_CNX43s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

It’s time to end your Oscars polls and dust off your bingo cards for the awards ceremony because the most glamorous night in movies is almost here. The broadcast of the 92nd Academy Awards will take place this weekend. That said, it is time for film fans to have fun when we analyze behind the scenes the films, stars and talents nominated for this year’s trophy competition.

Even before Issa Rae and John Cho’s Oscar nominations were announced last month, the season for the awards ceremony in 2020 was a resounding success. The 2020 Golden Globes virtually threw Netflix out of the way when Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story were bypassed in Hollywood in favor of Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time. However, these films all did the editing at the Oscars and, alongside Ford against Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and Parasite, received the nominations for the best picture.

The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s shortcomings this year, but despite the famous work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Goodbye), Marielle Heller (A Nice Day in the neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

The acting categories are now competitive this year. The nominees for best actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Once Once in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix should be the favorite after winning the Golden Globes. This year’s top performers include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already received a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her work in the film.

Check out the full list of nominations.

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

direction

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Custom screenplay

Steve Zaillan, the Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, little women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Rian Johnson, knife out

Noah Baumbach, marriage history

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I lost my body – Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus-Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman

Missing link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

documentary

American factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

cut

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford vs. Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, the Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, parasite

original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, little women

Randy Newman, marriage history

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman

“(I will love myself again,” Rocketman – Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough – Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Get Up,” Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, the Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

Jacqueline Durran, little women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

Live action short film

Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The neighboring window – Marshall Curry

Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A sister – Delphine Girard

sound mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford vs. Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, Joker

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Donald Sylvester, Ford vs. Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Brief documentary topic

In the absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learn to skateboard (if you’re a girl) in a war zone – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life overtakes me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Running Running Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

International feature film

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and fame – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

Make-up and hair styling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Visual effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, the Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

product design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, the Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, parasite

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, February 9th, from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Photo: Rodin_Eckenroth