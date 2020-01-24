advertisement

President Donald Trump became the first president to speak for life in March when he delivered a speech today at the Mall of Washington and promised to fight for the rights of the unborn.

“We all understand an eternal truth here: every child is a precious and holy gift from God. Together we must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life, “he said in his remarks on the occasion of March 47 for Life, on the occasion of the anniversary of the decision by Roe v. Wade of 1973 that made abortion a constitutional right.

In his speech, Trump thanked “the tens of thousands of high school and college students who have made long bus journeys to be here in our nation’s capital,” and summed up his administration’s efforts to promote the pro-life goal.

View this post on Instagram

Viability (n.): The ability to live, grow and develop. “Someone called my radio program once and said,” I think a fetus is not a person because it is not viable. ” I said, “Well, it’s viable. The unborn are viable in the womb for at least about 20 weeks, but they are viable where they can live. “That would be the same if a Mars teleported us to Mars, and what would happen then? … (W It would suffocate because the atmosphere of Mars does not support life – and the Mars said, “Do you see the Earth’s inhabitants? No persons. They are not viable.” Well, we are viable on Earth, not Mars. The unborn are viable in the womb. “- Leerhoorn. _______________ #whywemarch #LetThemLive # Reliability #Live #Grow #Develop #prolife #abortion #SLEDtest #LifeEmpowers #marchforlife

A message shared by March For Life (@marchforlife) on January 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM PST

“At the United Nations, I made it clear that global bureaucrats have nothing to do with attacking the sovereignty of countries that protect innocent lives. Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House, “he said.

Trump also quoted his appointment as “187 federal judges, applying the consultation as written, including two phenomenal supreme courts – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh” in his speech, which continued the march.

An estimated 100,000 are participating in the march, which will end with the steps of the US Supreme Court.

Former presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the event by telephone and Trump was the first to speak through satellite video feed in 2018.

