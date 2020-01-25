2020 Grammy: See Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani + More at rehearsals

advertisement

With the 2020 Grammy Awards around the corner, the rehearsals for Music’s Biggest Night are underway in Los Angeles, California, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billy Ray Cyrus and more are preparing for their big moments.

Shelton and Stefani sing their new duet “Nobody But You”, while Cyrus is part of an all-star “Old Town Road” version that also includes Lil Nas X, Mason Ramsey, DJ / producer Diplo and K-pop megastars BTS. In addition, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have planned something big and Bonnie Raitt will honor the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine.

Also during the 2020 Grammy Awards broadcast, Americana Music Association’s 2019 Emerging Act of the Year of the War and Treaty is part of a performance of “I Sing the Body Electric” by Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more. At the pre-broadcast Premiere Ceremony I now perform with Yola and Yola.

Browse through the photo gallery below for a peek into the rehearsals of the Grammy Awards 2020.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are broadcast live from the Staples Center of LA on CBS, hosted by Alicia Keys. Prior to the ceremony on television, the pre-broadcast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the day and stream online. Grammy Awards artists outside the country are Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammy headlines, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

