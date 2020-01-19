2020 forecast: Cloud-y with hybrid opportunity

advertisement

It is the beginning of a new decade with new budgets and new business strategies. However, one thing will still be high on the list of CIOs: the cloud.

Last year, Gartner measured the success of corporate architecture and planned dominance for 2020. The market is predicted to grow another 17 percent this year to $ 266.4 billion. Overall, global IT spending is expected to grow by 3.2 percent and reach an incredible $ 3.76 trillion.

Behind this growth are a number of new issues and strategies that are driving the cloud around the world. Given the emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, containers and features, and the even greater flexibility that hybrid cloud solutions from major vendors offer, it’s no wonder the cloud will be the focus.

So what can we expect from this and the next ten years? How will the cloud functions develop?

The slow death of the container

With Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, which improved and invested in their native Kubernetes support last year, containerization has become an important pillar for the cloud. Containers offer significant benefits, including automation of application delivery, improved scaling, and general management. However, they can be very complicated.

Most companies don’t need Kubernetes’ extensive scaling features and excessive sophistication. In fact, this can complicate the IT architecture and, under certain circumstances, do more harm than good. I think we will see a significant change from containerization to PaaS native this year – the simpler and more user-friendly cloud model.

Cloud Wars – the Hybrid Edition

The cloud giants still have a tough fight ahead of them. As the flexible multi-cloud model becomes more and more popular, Microsoft, AWS, IBM and Google recognize that the days of ownership of entire workloads are over. The war is now on the management front.

First it was Google with Anthos and then Microsoft with Azure Arc – a range of technologies that can integrate cloud services and management into any infrastructure. These technologies are designed to enable cloud clients to manage resources locally and even in competitive cloud environments. Could we see a shift in the struggle to this management level, where the big cloud providers are outsourcing their data centers because they no longer differ?

We can count on more of this this year, as each provider works to expand its developments. As the war rages, it’s interesting to see how the customer came out and can choose their preferred cloud features through a hybrid architecture.

Think big

Cloud is not satisfied with almost global dominance – it wants everything.

In recent years, cloud providers have worked intensively to expand their geographical presence.

In 2019, Microsoft became the first major cloud provider in Norway and invested in new regions with Azure cloud data centers across Europe.

AWS recently expanded to Hong Kong and has already announced plans to open a new region in Africa (based in Cape Town) this year. Spain is next on its list as a new infrastructure region is slated to launch in 2022.

Cloud giants are not only expanding their reach to new areas around the world, but will also add additional availability zones in regions that already have coverage this year. Microsoft has doubled the size of its Azure regions in the UK in 2019 through availability zones and increased the computer capacity by a huge 1500 percent.

Big isn’t always better, but cloud providers ensure that they cover all bases with their new data center regions and zones with increased availability.

Hybrid will rule King

The hybrid cloud offers companies the opportunity to update their IT infrastructure without having to migrate all applications to a public cloud architecture overnight. Instead of getting started quickly, companies can take a cautious path to becoming cloud first. This offers an advantageous transition state and the possibility to plan the next stage of development. It is widely recognized that a complete public cloud service is the ultimate goal, and most organizations are now recognizing that it is a “when” rather than an “if”.

However, the tendency of companies to redesign their applications to be cloud-based has not developed in the way many expect. It’s a sad fact that redesigning apps can be time-consuming, expensive, and unsuitable for legacy systems. Many companies either exhibit them or switch entirely to new applications.

However, new functions are being developed in cloud-native forms. Older apps in particular are equipped with cloud-first functions, which means that the applications themselves become hybrid. The advantages of hybrid are there; Scalability, affordability, flexibility.

Is this finally the seamless hybrid world that we were promised?

It can be assumed that a lot will change for cloud computing this year, but the main principles and functions will not.

A company’s IT success in 2020 depends on whether it is able to deal with the shortage of skilled workers, master the legacy challenges and take advantage of new opportunities that cloud technologies bring.

Sean Roberts, General Manager of Public Cloud, Ensono

