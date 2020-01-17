advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Thursday January 16, 2020

advertisement

For many, 2020 is about turning a new leaf, having a clean slate and making plans for a good, happy, productive life in the coming months. All these things are the same: develop good mental health.

Mental health is healthy and mentally and emotionally strong, but how to achieve these goals and stay on track can be daunting without a plan or tracking your progress.

Carolyn Ziel with Thrive Global offers five tools to lead a better life in the coming year.

The first is to acknowledge what you feel, whether it is good or bad.

“Our emotions can be felt and then released in a safe way. We don’t have to let them take over. Allowing ourselves to fully experience our feelings for a short time can help us figure out what we really want and think. Then we can make the necessary changes in our behavior that will move us to what we desire, “said Dr. Leslie Greenberg, primary developer of emotion-focused therapy, noticed Soul.

Positive attitudes and self-esteem also affect your health and overall life.

“(Attitudes) influence our quality of life and can also have consequences for health. For example, more adverse emotional responses to stress have been associated with increased cardiovascular health risks, “Dr. said. Shevaun Neupert, an associate professor of psychology at North Carolina State University.

Soul’s second tip is to pick yourself up and “return to the race”. When you make a mistake, it is important to forgive yourself and move on. That doesn’t mean you take responsibility, it doesn’t mean getting stuck in debt.

What you tell yourself can be just as important as how you spend your golden years.

Often negative self-talk is what creates and influences attitudes and can lead to depression. Staying busy, having hobbies, eating healthily, exercising regularly, participating in activities and social interactions can help improve mood and create a positive attitude. A positive attitude can be very stimulating.

“Our residents regularly encourage each other to eat, play sports, attend all kinds of meetings and board the bus when there are places of interest to visit. Consistent invitations and announcements go out to all residents of our activity director, “said Chaplain Bill Davis, at Hermann’s Memorial University Place, a senior living community.

Ziel also recommends writing in a diary. If you have a trusted friend who is open and honest, you can also improve your attitude and take on challenges.

“Write for your life. In high school is my diary where I could complain, thrive and get excited. My diary is still my tool for getting clarity and understanding when I experience uncomfortable emotions. Writing helps me understand what I feel, and I gain insight into patterns and habits that may not serve me, “said Soul.

Ziel also recommends making a ‘Love-it-list’.

“In 2015 I wrote a love list instead of the good intentions. I did not want to start my year by focusing on my weaknesses. Instead, I chose to accentuate the positive and develop change from there. I have chosen a resolution that I knew I could keep, “said Soul.

Moreover, going with the flow can help with expectations and deal with change.

“The more I am attached to a certain outcome, the more stressed and unhappy I become. I learn to go with the flow, “said Soul.

advertisement