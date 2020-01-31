Advertisement

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the coming financial year on Saturday.



The Indian government forecasts economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent for the fiscal year beginning on April 1, but warned that it would have to miss its deficit target to revive growth.

India is facing the worst economic downturn in a decade. The growth fell to 4.5 percent from July to September. As a result, the budget deficit may have to exceed this year’s target of 3.3 percent of GDP, the government said in an economic survey released on Friday.

“Given the government’s urgent priority to revive economic growth, the budget deficit target may need to be relaxed this year,” said Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the Treasury Department, in the report.

The government estimates that GDP will grow 5 percent this fiscal year, which ends March 31. This would be the slowest growth since the global financial crisis in 2008/09.

Some economists think the survey’s growth forecast is too optimistic. They point out that the economic recovery is still fragile. Inflation is accelerating, and consumer demand and investment are likely to decline, although the central bank cut interest rates by 135 basis points in 2019.

Sitharaman is expected to announce a number of economic recovery measures in the upcoming budget. Income tax cuts, higher infrastructure spending and property incentives are likely. So is a plan to revive stressed shadow banks.

However, the slowdown in growth has reduced tax revenue. The government could be forced to direct its increased spending through quasi-sovereign bodies that would not be included in its deficit calculations.

According to Friday’s report, India would have to spend about $ 1.4 trillion over the next five years to expand the economy from the current $ 2.8 trillion to $ 5 trillion. There was no projection for the deficit. Economists believe that this is around 3.8 percent.

The highlights of the 2019-20 economic report that was tabled in parliament on Friday are as follows:

* As of April 1, GDP growth was 6-6.5 percent after 5 percent in the current financial year

* The budget deficit target for the current financial year may need to be relaxed to revive growth

* Growth forecast for the second half of the current household based on 10 factors, including higher FDI flows, increasing demand pressure and positive growth in GST revenues

* Survey calls on government to quickly implement reforms to revive growth

* Creating ethical wealth is key to making India an $ 5 trillion economy by 2025

* The proportion of formal employment rose from 17.9 percent in 2011-12 to 22.8 percent in 2017-18, due to formalization in the economy

* The topic of the survey is wealth creation, promoting business-friendly policies and strengthening confidence in the economy

* To achieve GDP of $ 5 trillion by 2024-25, India will have to spend approximately $ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure during these years

* Between 2011-12 and 2017-18, 2.62 million new jobs were created in rural and urban areas under regular wage earners

* Regular employment for women increased by 8 percent in 2017-18 in the period 2011-12

* Excessive government intervention in the markets, especially when the market can perfectly improve the well-being of citizens, hampers economic freedom

* Debt relief disrupts credit culture, reduces formal loans to the same farmers

* Calls on the government to systematically investigate areas where it interferes unnecessarily and undermines the markets

* Calls for better governance in public sector banks and more disclosures to build trust

* Calls for measures to facilitate the creation of new businesses, the registration of real estate, the payment of taxes and the enforcement of contracts

* Loosening crude oil prices lowers the current account deficit; Imports shrink more than exports in the first half of the current financial year

* Inflation fell from 3.2 percent in April 2019 to 2.6 percent in December 2019, due to the easing demand pressure in the economy

* From April to November 2019, the centre’s GST collections grew by 4.1 percent.

