2020 chatbot trends that will change the customer experience

Exceptional technological advances have been made in the past decade and consumer expectations have been raised. Technology was an important competitive feature as companies introduced a variety of different implementations of emerging technologies to meet consumer demand. One of the most discussed emerging technologies of the 2010s was artificial intelligence (AI). 64 years after Alan Turing published his idea of ​​a test that would prove machine intelligence during the Second World War, the 13-year-old AI boy Eugene Goostman passed the Turing test in 2014 as the first artificial intelligence test.

The headlines continued to be marked by stories about the possible effects of AI on our daily lives and warnings about a robot revolution to take over the workforce. Much has been speculated about the technology and its potential uses rather than its current capabilities. Beyond the scaremongering, chatbots and the effects of AI on the customer experience are a use case of the already successful technology.

According to Global Market Insights, the global market volume for chatbots will exceed $ 1.3 billion by 2024. With a view to the new decade, Gartner AI will be an investment in the customer experience over the next few years. 47 percent of the companies will use chatbots for customer support and 40 percent will use virtual assistants. AI will continue to change the customer experience in 2020.

Chatbots already play a crucial role in quickly and conveniently solving common customer inquiries. From shortening response times to increasing conversion rates and adding personality to products, chatbots can have a positive impact on every department of a company. In fact, brands are everywhere accessing and starting to use in new and creative ways, such as Lidl’s Winebot Margot, which helps customers educate them about the products they buy. Users can get advice on which wine to buy, food tips, and even learn how wine is made. There can be over 220 meal recommendations and answer questions about 640 different types of grapes.

In 2020, chatbots will move from simple customer-based queries to more advanced real-time interactions based on computer models. Chatbots have grown dynamically in recent years and have managed to take on many sectors and internal roles in the organization.

Here are three main reasons why chatbots help businesses scale faster and improve the customer experience in 2020:

Chatbot customer service is becoming more human

One of the challenges that consumers have had with chatbots has been that the technology misunderstood their needs, had problems responding to nuances in human language, and was taking wrong actions. In order to be seen as a serious alternative to speaking to a human customer advisor, consumers expect the interaction with a chatbot to be more human. Developments in machine learning, AI, and natural language processing (NLP) will help chatbots find more conversation. They are designed to learn themselves and therefore build better relationships with customers because they understand them better and offer a more personalized and customized customer experience. The introduction of conversation AI improves the customer experience and customer loyalty.

Chatbots reduce costs and increase the efficiency of customer service representatives

Chatbots transform operations and efficiency in a call center. They offer call center employees both costs and significant time savings. According to Chatbots Magazine, companies can cut customer service costs by up to 30 percent by implementing conversational chatbots. Bots without human intervention can process simple requests such as changing a password, requesting a credit or scheduling an appointment. All of these tasks can be done around the clock, reducing call center costs and improving the customer experience at all times.

Customer service representatives can now handle more complex questions and complaints that are beyond AI’s capabilities. This ensures that customers always find the solution they are looking for and that employees are able to develop more skills and improve their satisfaction.

Chatbots will change the core business processes

Chatbots cannot just answer the simplest questions. Thanks to technical progress, chatbots were able to process much more difficult requests. If a customer has a problem with a product, he or she can connect to a chatbot. They can then provide troubleshooting information and recommendations on how to fix the problem.

In 2020, chatbots are ready to undergo transformation changes to implement AI in their core business processes. As chatbots increasingly use AI to automate customer loyalty, they learn more about the customer without human intervention. Chatbots will be able to share products with customers based on their personal preferences and even become a personal buyer. For example, a customer can find the perfect gift with just a few basic questions.

Chatbots will provide an organization with large amounts of data that can be used to predict customer behavior using AI so that companies can provide a more proactive customer experience. With AI, information can be collected to determine the context of the interaction and provide a faster solution by determining the purpose of the call, thereby providing an optimized customer experience.

In 2020, chatbots have the potential to help companies become more efficient – and at the same time improve the customer experience. It doesn’t matter whether a company is just starting out or is already at company level – or whether it is a retail company, a logistics company, a financial company or another industry. To gain a competitive advantage and make an organization future-proof, investments in chatbot technology are essential. In the future, automation will make the roots even stronger and overcome all the chatbot challenges that companies face.

Lisa Rose, Business Development Manager, Engage Hub

