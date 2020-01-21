2020 ACM Awards drop two key categories

advertisement

At the 2020 ACM Awards in Las Vegas there will be a little less hardware to distribute. Two categories were removed from the program due to a lack of suitable artists.

For the first time in five years, neither the New Vocal Duo nor New Vocal Group categories are considered at the ACM Awards. No artist met the eligibility requirements: Eligible duos or groups must have mapped a top 40 single during the eligibility period (January 1st to December 31st) and must not have been nominated twice within a period of three years. Neither can they be former winners or have they previously won entertainers or the entire duo or group of the year and they cannot have released a third studio album.

In 2019, High Valley, Lanco and Runaway June were nominated in a combined “New Vocal Duo” or “Group of the Year” category, with Lanco winning the award. The other two nominees are not eligible for 2020 because they were nominated twice within three years. Previous winners include Midland, Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion. Florida Georgia Line won at the 2013 ACM Awards, which means there were two years without a winner.

The individual awards were combined into one after Gloriana and Joey + Rory won at the 2010 ACM Awards. For most years, however, the two categories have been treated as one. According to the ACM Awards website, the award was given for the first time to honor nominees who were successful in 1989.

Similar to five years ago, the missing categories in ACMs could be a multi-year trend. Few if up-and-coming groups and duos with eligibility to play remain or appear to be on the verge of achieving top 40 successes. Additional requirements that prevent artists from another genre from qualifying for a “new” category (think Colbie Caillat in Gone West) make this difficult. The highwomen would seem justified if they had a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list or the Country Aircheck list, but if Maren Morris ever won the singer of the year, the whole group would be for the new one Duo not suitable / group category.

