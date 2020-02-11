On the north side of the Old City of Jerusalem, where the famous Damascus Gate stands today, is an old Roman square that was once characterized by the city’s trade and transport. The site, now fully excavated, has produced an archaeological treasure trove of historical information that has just been made available to the public.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the excavation of the historic site – estimated at AD 135 – took almost 90 years. Work started in the 1930s. Most of the excavation work was carried out in the 1980s, while the next four decades were dedicated to conservation. On February 9, 2020, the website was opened to journalists who were among the first to step into the historic stages in two millennia.

Gura Berger, spokeswoman for the East Jerusalem Development Company (PAMI), described the architecture of the place, which includes contributions from the ancient Romans, the Ottomans, the Byzantines and the Crusaders, as similar to a “cake”.

The tour begins at the historic Damascus Gate, built by the Ottomans in the 16th century. Afterwards, it goes deeper, where guests get a rare glimpse into the many iterations of the gate, which are characterized by the different materials, many different kingdoms that occupied the area at one time or another. For example, a small chapel and a fountain, which was probably also used by the Byzantines, date from the Crusader period.

Dr. Shlomit Weksler-Bdolah of Israel Antiquities spoke to Ilanit Chernick of the Jerusalem Post about the many layers of history that surround the site. She said:

“Each layer shows when an empire was defeated and when a new empire emerged because they built on it and in some cases used the infrastructure left behind. The Ottoman wall was built on these old foundations, using a different, smaller stone. “

The old gate still has its arches, which are an impressive 40 meters wide and 20 meters high. An inscription on the top says that the city bears the name “Aelia Capitolina”, in short the name of Jerusalem after the failure of the Bar Kochba revolt around AD 132-136.

Visitors to the site have the opportunity to walk through the ancient Roman streets, the stones of which still bear the treacherous traces of wagon wheels. The educational journey examines the architectural contributions of the many cultures that have occupied the area in the past 2000 years. The highlight is the statue of Emperor Hadrian.

Examining an old game board carved into the floor of a soldier’s barracks, Berger found that archaeological discoveries, which may seem simple, often have the greatest potential to bring us closer to ancient people. She said:

“We can connect with those who have been here … whatever it is, it’s the personal touch, someone like you or I was here 2000 years ago. We can touch them.”