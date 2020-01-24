20 issues for the March for Life 2020

advertisement

Today, tens of thousands of people, including many students and teenagers, will gather in the capital of our country for the annual march for the right to life.

It is a remarkable demonstration of human rights in all respects, one that deserves much more – and much more precise – media attention than normal. People of all different beliefs and backgrounds, including non-religious and left-leaning and pro-scientific groups, will simultaneously raise their voice in defense of the unborn. And although typically labeled as an “anti-abortion” event, the march really represents so much more: a joyous, enthusiastic celebration of the inviolable dignity, fragile beauty and irreparable mystery of every human life.

Whether you are on your way to Washington, DC or supporting the marchers from afar – and whether you are pro-life, pro-choice, or not sure where you stand – here are 20 songs that will spur the mind of the pro represent life movement, and hopefully inspire others to open their mind and heart to his mission.

Reis Lee, “Beautiful life”

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, “Family”

Bill Fay, “Tiny”

Sam Martin, “Song for My Unborn Son”

Alert312, “Life is great”

Matisyahu, “Circle of Life”

Fr. Tansi, “Creation”

Will Smith, “Only the two of us”

Fr. Tansi, “Heave Ho”

Matthew West, “Unplanned”

Fr. Rob Galea, “What are you saying?”

Kenny Chesney, “There Goes My Life”

Ed Sheeran, “Small Bump”

¡Mayday!, “June”

Seals and Crofts, “Unborn child”

Josh Garrels, “Little Blue”

Alison Krauss, “Baby or Mine”

Josh Garrels, “Benediction”

Bill Fay, “One Life”

Fr. Pontifex, “new day”

