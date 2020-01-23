2 seeded tigers survive and advance with a 2OT penalty

advertisement

Clemson took a second win in a row after beating Charlotte in the second round. (Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics / Melina Alberti)

CLEMSON – Nailbiters haven’t been a fixture in the Clemson men’s season yet, but head coach Mike Noonan realizes that his group is getting along with them on the way to the college cup.

The nation’s highest score attack scored two or more goals in 15 of the 17 wins. In a second NCAA tournament game in a row, Clemson (18-2-1) won with a golden overtime goal. – This time against top scorer Robbie Robinson after a penalty in double extension to 2-1 win against Providence (16: 7) on Sunday.

“I think that’s what we can call survival and progress,” said Noonan. “They gave us everything we could do tonight, but the better team won again.”

Clemson will host Stanford at 6:00 p.m. On Friday, a rematch to the 2015 College Cup final took place in Riggs Field (a 4-0 win from Cardinal).

There was a lot of action in the first extra time, but nothing came in. Providence midfielder Tiago Medonca headed just over the bar and was closest to the winner.

The second overtime seemed to bring Providence to its knees when Clemson captain Tanner Dieterich booked a red card with a second yellow card over seven minutes before the end of the season. But after Dieterich, Clemson’s attack pushed until the brothers Paulo Lima drew a yellow card for a tough duel against Kimarni Smith and sent Robinson to the penalty spot.

Robinson sent his attempt coolly in the middle for his second goal of the night, an 18th of the season (which ties the nation’s leadership into the weekend) and the game winner.

“I just got up there and had confidence in myself because we trained her every day in training,” said Robinson. “Didn’t really think much about it. I went and took it and I’m glad it went in.”

Clemson defender Malick Mbaye said they were ready for the challenge when Dieterich left.

“We just had the belief that we would win the game,” he said.

Clemson jumped to the top early as Robinson snaked through the penalty area between Providence’s defenders from close midfield and placed a shot to the left of the keeper in the ninth minute.

Providence put pressure early, although Clemson scored four shots and two goals in the first 15 minutes. Clemson gained control towards the end of the period, but the brothers caught her at the counter from a Tigers corner when Medonca fended off the Clemson defenders and sent the ball past Clemson goalkeeper George Marks while he fell over.

It was a third game in a row in which the offensive Tigers scored the first goal before they could improve the lead.

The end-to-end action continued in the second round, where each side had a chance to win a game winner – Providence had the best shot in a strong Danny Griffin attempt that Marks scored and he did in the 84th lap over the bar sent minute.

“George made three or four outstanding parades,” said Noonan.

Clemson and Providence even scored 11 shots after 90 minutes. The tigers ended up with a 16-13 shot advantage with five of the eight corners.

“It depends on the belief,” said Noonan. “In sport it often depends on whether you believe each other. We definitely have reason to believe in each other and I think that’s the separator … This bond of faith has grown stronger and two overtime games will be just make it stronger. ”

The Tiger’s 18 victories are the largest for the program since 2001 (also 18). Clemson has reached the third round of the NCAA’s Elite 8 in the past five seasons.

The Tigers improved to 13: 0: 1 at home this season. Almost 1,500 enthusiastic fans were guests on Sunday evening (1,469) and once again won the College Cup away.

“That was one of the goals we set to stay unbeaten at Riggs and we are sticking to that goal,” Mbaye said.

