2-Seed Tigers drop NCAAs Elite 8 Heartbreaker in PKs

(Courtesy of Clemson Athletics / David Brandalise)

CLEMSON – Clemson executive football coach Mike Noonan left Riggs Field and wiped away the tears before heading to his post-game press conference.

A penalty shot by Felipe Fernandez was stopped a few minutes earlier by Stanfords Andrew Thomas – a second salvation for Thomas after international Robbie Robinson was stopped College Cup in front of 3,267 fans on Riggs Field.

What was Noonan thinking?

“This team came together this year to do something unusual,” he said. “Although we won’t win the national championship, they have achieved what they came together for.” They were selfless like no other team I had. You were talented. They were different in their daily work. It is difficult to deal with the disappointment of never having this team together again. It was a special year. ”

He followed a season full of entertaining football games from his team, which ended in weekend place 69 in the NCAA tournament by 69 goals.

The best chance for Clemson in overtime was Robinson with a free kick from long range that pushed the Stanford goalkeeper to the right – Thomas stopped diving to keep the game goalless in the golden goal format.

The second extension was controlled by Clemson (18-2-2), who had a row of corner kicks in the last minute but only held two shots.

All attempts by Stanford on penalties went online, including the eventual winner of Marc Joshua against Daniel Kuzemka of Clemson.

“I was extremely proud of our team tonight,” said Noonan. “You fought the whole game and played really good football. I think at night we were probably the better football team. And that’s always difficult if you get stuck. If you get penalties, it’s a toss. Your goalkeeper saved more than our goalkeeper or whatever happens – happened. ”

Clemson was the second to fall behind this season after some good end-to-end appearances in the first half.

The Tigers controlled early ball possession against a top 10 cardinal defense, but were unable to score a goal in the first 10 minutes. They ended the game alone in the first 45 minutes.

After a quiet period, Stanford’s Ousseni Bouda shot off the crossbar. A chance from Gabe Segal in the 35th minute then gave the cardinal’s fifth corner kick in the first half when Derek Waldeck scored a cross that led Tanner Beason to the 1-0 header.

After scoring the first goal in the last three games, Clemson played as a spoiler this time after the cardinal (14-2-5) played the first game in the second half.

Clemson’s Grayson Barber threw a cross on the long post, which allowed Mohamed Seye’s header attempt in the 69th minute, his fifth goal of the season. Seye came on in the 60th minute.

After 90 minutes, Clemson had one shot on goal per half with a total of nine shots on Stanford’s eleven shots. Clemson’s goalkeeper George Marks had four saves through two periods.

“Honor Stanford, they defended exceptionally well,” said Noonan. “We played really good football in the first half. We didn’t get numbers between the posts when the ball was there. They blocked many shots and did what they had to do. But the boys played perfectly with the game board and did everything they had to do and asked them to do. We knew that they were dangerous for standard situations and defense, and standard situations often determined the games … Goals were difficult to score at this time of the year. ”

After missing the 2018 NCAA tournament, Clemson started the season unranked, but with a 4-1 home win over South Carolina, a campaign kicked off in which the Tigers were top seed in the ACC at one of the toughest conferences in the country Championship went.

“We are undoubtedly one of the top teams in the country. There’s no denying that, ”said Noonan. “That’s disappointing. We weren’t last year. Every team is different. If I had to describe (the season) in (a few) words, it’s the character. It’s leadership. And they wanted to be unusual. They are. You did it … they got a trophy – one out of three – but we wanted the big one. ”

Clemson failed to reach the school’s ninth College Cup, but the team reached a third Elite 8 in five seasons and a sixth NCAA tournament in the past seven seasons.

“Many people define success through results and trophies,” said Noonan. “What was unusual about this team is that they defined success differently. They defined the success of getting better every day and pursuing their dream. And her dream was to win the national championship. The scoreboard tonight doesn’t define our success. The way we define our success is the tears you see in my eyes and every player out there. That’s why you’re playing the game. Football is about movement, but also about emotions. That is why the NCAA tournament is such a wonderful competition. Good luck to Stanford and the other up and coming teams – I’m hiring. ”

