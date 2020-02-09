LONGWOOD, Bronx – Authorities say that a few hours after an officer was shot in a marked police car on Sunday morning, a second NYPD officer was shot in the Bronx building at NYPD 41st Precinct.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue at 8 a.m.

Police say a man went to the 41st Prencict and started shooting.

A lieutenant was shot in the arm and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she is supposed to survive. Another policeman is also being treated for minor injuries.

According to the police, the suspect is in custody and is believed to be the gunman who was searched in connection with the Saturday night shootings.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to Sunday’s shots on Twitter.

This morning an armed man ran into the 41st district in the Bronx and shot an officer. I am relieved that the officer is stable and the armed man is in custody.

Police also released a new surveillance video of the suspect who shot an NYPD officer in a marked police van in the Bronx on Saturday, authorities said.

The officer, a six-year-old veteran of the 41st District, was shot in the neck and chin shortly before 8.30pm in Longwood on East 163rd and in Barretto St. Saturday. Police commissioner Dermot Shea described the shootout as “attempted murder”.

The man the police are looking for is shown in a surveillance video, all dressed in black with blue jeans entering a store. He is described as a 20-30 year old man in black clothes with a black hat and about 5’7 “.

Police say the suspect came up to her, asked for directions, and then opened fire on the officer. The officer in the driver’s seat screamed once when he saw the gun and started the van, but was hit by a bullet.

@Nypd is asking the public for help in identifying the man pictured in these photos to question him about the shooting of a NYPD police officer in the Simpson Street and Barreto Street areas of the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO

Another surveillance video shows the police car moving away from the fired shots. The video shows a man in black pointing a gun at the van and seen with a pistol in his hand as he walks away from the scene.

Authorities say the official’s partner then drove him to Lincoln Hospital in the van. His partner’s quick actions probably saved his life, as he is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

