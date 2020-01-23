2 Misconceptions that children have about God

advertisement

Children can get many strange ideas about God, either because they don’t understand what we are telling them, or because we use incorrect or awkward language that misleads them. Among these misconceptions there are two common ones: God as a wizard and God as a bogeyman.

God as a wizard

Children willingly think that because God is almighty, they can ask him for anything, turn to Him as a sort of automatic provider of miracles and miracles. “If God does not give me exactly what I want as soon as I ask, something is wrong. I don’t get it: that means that God doesn’t love me, or that he is not all-powerful, o that he doesn’t exist,” may they tell themselves.

This error stems from a distortion of a double truth: “God is almighty and I can ask Him for everything.” That is true, God can do absolutely anything; there is no area in which He cannot exercise his power. God is more powerful than evil, whatever it is. He is the creator and master of all things. He can reduce or radically transform everything that exists to nothing in an instant. He could easily perform miracles every day that would make the front page of all newspapers. “I can ask Him for everything”: that is also true.

advertisement

It is important not to reject the children’s prayer. If they want to talk to God about their next football game or the toy of their dreams, don’t stop them. But let’s also teach them to discover that we are not addressing God as a sort of distributor of miracle solutions, because God is much more and much better than that. God does not obey our orders. He does much more: he loves us. He always listens to and answers our prayers, but not always as we imagine, because he looks beyond our original request. Through what we ask of him, he sees through what we really desire, that is, our happiness. And it may happen that the immediate satisfaction of a desire may not be for our happiness. When God does not seem to answer our prayers, it is because He wants to offer us better and more than we asked Him in the first place. Look at our own lives: even if we cannot see all of God’s plans for us, we can still find so many circumstances that we thought the Lord did not grant our prayers … to answer them even better later.

God as a bogeyman

No, God is not a sorcerer, but he is also not a scary person who deals punishment. Children can think this when, after a failure or a trial, they hear us say, “You see, you were naughty and the good God punishes you.” We should never tell a child that. If you tell them that this leads to a feeling of guilt when they encounter suffering. Of course God is just. He is certainly not indifferent whether we behave right or wrong. And sin is certainly the source of suffering, failure or misfortune. But in a mysterious way, accident also affects innocent children, and our part of suffering is in no way proportional to the weight of our sins.

Look at Jesus on the cross: He, who is innocence himself, endured suffering and death. He teaches us how to tolerate and sacrifice our suffering for the sins of the world. It is the person who, seduced by Satan, has brought evil into the world. Not god. God wishes us to be happy and complete. That’s what He made us for. But God became human, died, and rose again so that suffering can help fight sin and overcome evil. God allows us to suffer as He Himself suffered to involve us in His work of redemption. But He does not send us trials to punish us in any bizarre way.

God responds to our sin with forgiveness. By allowing us complete freedom to accept or reject this forgiveness, God does not impose anything on us, not even his love and his grace. He who refuses this love and grace can only be infinitely (and eternally) unhappy: he punishes himself by turning his back on the one who can only bring him happiness.

Christine Ponsard

advertisement