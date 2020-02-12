SAN DIEGO – Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after a police chase that resulted in a crash in the City Heights area.

Officials attempted to overtake a Toyota Corolla for a 1:45 am equipment violation on 1500 block of Euclid Avenue, but the driver started, said Billy Hernandez, a San Diego police officer.

The Toyota driver led the officers on a chase west from Route 94 to Interstate 805 northbound, and then made his way to Interstate 15 before exiting University Avenue.

The driver then turned right onto 39th Street before losing control and causing the Corolla near Polk Avenue to crash.

The driver got out of the car and ran with a man sitting in the passenger seat, said Hernandez. Two female passengers in the car were arrested at the scene of the accident and released a short time later.

Officials tracked down the men nearby and detained them at 2:30 a.m., Hernandez said. Their names were not published immediately.

