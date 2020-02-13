A second man was charged with capital murder after shooting outside a sports bar in northwest Harris County two months ago.

Eighteen-year-old Houston Xavier Fletcher was arrested on February 7, seven weeks after the shooting in the Headliners Sports Bar parking lot, 9804 Jones Road, northwest of Jersey Village. Jason Cisneros, 26, is also charged with capital murder. He was arrested on February 5.

They are charged with the deaths of Diego Barrera and Alturion Banks. During a hearing for a possible reason for Fletcher, a Harris County prosecutor said Barrera had been shot nine times and Banks six times.

The prosecutor said surveillance videos showed how the accused armed men met the victims at the sports bar at around 2 am on December 22. Then they all got into Barrera’s car.

Barrera was seen making a glass of marijuana, the prosecutor said, and then got into an argument with Fletcher in the front seat. Flashes of gunfire were then seen from the rear passenger side of the vehicle where Cisneros saw entering. After getting out, Fletcher and Cisneros were seen pushing over Barrera as if they were looking for something.

Another surveillance video, the prosecutor said, saw Cisneros drop Fletcher in a hospital because of a gunshot wound on his hand. The police questioned Fletcher there and said his story did not match that shown on surveillance cameras.

Fletcher said he had marijuana in the car, the prosecutor said, and Barrera had started the fight.

Cisneros and Fletcher are currently detained in Harris County Prison without a bond.