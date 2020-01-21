advertisement

Two former receivers of Texas football star wide are competing in the Senior Bowl of the Reese this week to strengthen their 2020 NFL Draft stock.

Sending a few former players from the Texas football program to the 2020 Senior Bowl, there is much to look forward to for this fan base prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. Texas should have a more lucrative class for the 2020 NFL design than in 2019. In fact, Texas didn’t even have an early or middle-round choice in the 2019 NFL design.

This could be the first time in a while where Texas saw an Ex be selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Former senior star wide receiver Collin Johnson and versatile senior safety Brandon Jones are two candidates to jump on the big boards and later in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft if they perform well during the prep and scouting process.

But only one of those two aforementioned former Longhorns will participate in Reese’s Senior Bowl this year. The other is a fellow former recipient of Texas senior star Devin Duvernay. This will be nice to see what they can do together in the Senior Bowl.

Jones was invited to the Senior Bowl but does not seem to be taking part in the festivities this week. He had an injury that limited him during the last part of the 2019 campaign. He may be waiting for something like the NFL Combine and his Pro Day to show more what he can do for professional scouts.

Here’s a deeper insight into the two former members of the Texas Longhorns football program that are worth watching this week in the Senior Bowl.

