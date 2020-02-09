SAN DIEGO – A woman stabbed a man with a knife during a clash at a downtown tram stop just minutes after an unrelated stab was reported via a block in the distance.

The first knife stab was reported at 8:32 p.m. along the 1500 blocks of Commercial Street.

The second stab was about nine minutes later at the tram stop along block 1200 of Imperial Street.

San Diego police informed FOX 5 that a 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were near the car station when a 21-year-old woman started arguing with the couple. The woman slapped and stabbed the man with a knife before being arrested, the police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the two stabbing incidents were not related.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Look back for information on this evolving story.

