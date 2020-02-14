The intersection of Old Humble Road and Bender Road will appear in Google Maps Street View in April 2017. The intersection of Old Humble Road and Bender Road will appear in Google Maps Street View in April 2017. Photo: Google Maps

2 killed in northwest Harris County crash

Police said two people died in a multi-vehicle accident in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Sometime on Friday morning, rescuers were called to crash along Old Humble Road near Bender Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, two people involved in the wreckage were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ed Gonzalez, Harris County’s sheriff, says the road remains closed as MPs investigate the crash.

