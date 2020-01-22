2 hospitalized after a minivan crashed into an electricity pylon

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Two people were hospitalized in Ramona on Wednesday morning after colliding with an electricity pylon.

The crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. on Warnock Drive west of San Vicente Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt.

According to Cal Fire in San Diego, two people who were in the minivan at the time of the accident were taken to hospital for the treatment of moderate injuries.

The crash resulted in a failure that initially affected 58 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Ramona, Barona and Iron Mountain areas, said SDG&E spokesman Wes Jones. At 9:00 a.m., power was restored to all but three customers who were expected to be back online at 2:30 p.m., Jones said.

The crash left cables in the lane and caused the authorities to stop traffic in the area while the SDG&E crews were doing repairs, Bettencourt said. All lanes were expected to reopen at 12:30 p.m.

33.014841

-116.869537

