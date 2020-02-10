RadarOnline.com learned that two FDNY firefighters died on the same day last week from the aftermath of September 11th.

firefighter Richard Jones, 63 and Paul Deo Jr., 74, both died on Friday, February 7, from unspecified diseases Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

Jones served in one of New York’s fire departments for two decades. During his career in 1992 and 1997, he received three merits.

Deo retired from Engine 317 in St. Albans after working in the department for 33 years.

Both men withdrew about a year after the 2001 terrorist attack that crashed the Lower Manhattan Twin Towers and killed more than 300 ground zero firefighters.

“Almost two decades later, our FDNY family keeps losing remarkable men and women who work tirelessly to protect life and property in our city. Our department will never forget you and the bravery that you have exuded throughout your career, ”said Commissioner Nigro in a statement on Sunday.

In the summer he was a former presenter and comedian for the Daily Show Jon Stewart Congress struck because it had failed to set up a permanent health care fund for 911 first responders.

“The breathing problems started almost immediately and they were told they weren’t sick, they were crazy. And then when the illnesses got worse and things became more obvious:” Well, okay, you’re sick, but it’s not on the stack. “And when science became irrefutable:” Okay, it’s the stack, but this is a New York edition. I don’t know if we have the money, “Stewart said in his statement to the House Justice Committee on June 12.

“And I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic. But I’m angry, and you should be, and they’re all angry and have every justification for it … Your indifference cost these men and women the most valuable asset: Time is the only thing they are running out of, ”he added.

Stewart’s struggle to provide permanent health care to first responders paid off later this month as President Donald Trump signed a bill that permanently re-approved the victims compensation fund on September 11. The fund pays claims for death and disease related to the attack.