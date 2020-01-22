2 dogs adopted after the brewery in Florida have them on beer cans

advertisement

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A brewery in Bradenton shines on some dogs who need their home forever, one beer can at a time.

Motorworks Brewing cooperates with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans with rescue dogs that are ready to be adopted.

advertisement

“We are delighted to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “The proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.”

The tins are available in a 4-pack or a suitcase on the Motorworks website.

Sales and marketing director Barry Elwonger explained how the idea came about.

He said the brewery does a monthly “Yappy Hour” extravaganza every third Sunday, in collaboration with the Animal Network to raise funds for local animal charities.

“And this month happened to be at Shelter Manatee. And all three of us were talking and just said some sort of” hey how can we raise awareness and most funds “for the shelter trying to build their new space, “Elwonger explained.

“We came up with the concept, went to shoot a few things from the dogs and our internal graphic artist put together some cans and we turned the project around really quickly.”

Two of the dogs on the cans have already been adopted.

Related: Smartmouth Brewing Co. releases “Scooby-Doo” inspired beer in February

Elwonger says that “Candy” and “Day Day” are still looking for their home forever.

Motorworks Brewing sold 150 of the 4-packs on Sunday, but Elwonger told 8 On Your Side that they were brewing a lot of beer to sell. All winnings go directly back to Shelter Manatee.

The specific beer has even won awards for the brewery.

“The beer that is in the adoption box for dogs has actually won three different gold medals and a whole series of other prizes. So this beer is great liquid, it’s a great goal and we just love to share it with the public, “he said.

Motorworks Brewing itself is dog friendly.

“We are huge animal lovers here. Huge dog people. We have this huge 14,000 square foot beer garden, it is the largest beer garden in the state. And it is always dog friendly in the beer garden, we are happy to share this, “Elwonger said.

“Bring your best friend, four legs or two, come and enjoy a beer and have a great time with us.”

Click here for more information about brewing motor works.

For information about dogs in the shelter, click here.

.

advertisement