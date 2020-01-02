2 dead and 15 injured in Kansas City, Missouri bar shooting

advertisement

At least two people were killed and 15 injured after a shootout in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, January 19, shortly before midnight after the chief’s victory over the Tennessee Titans. Around 100 football fans and locals were reportedly waiting in line to enter the 9ine Ultra Lounge when a shooter opened fire.

The police arrived at the scene and found two dead in the bar parking lot: a woman and a man who are believed to be the victim. The suspect was shot by an armed guard, the police said at a press conference. A Snapchat video later shared by a party-goer showed three security guards ducking behind barking cars before shooting the suspect. Due to the rapid response of the security forces, no police officers had to fire gunfire during the incident.

The motive for the shootout is still unclear, and the police said they found no weapon at the scene.

KCPD captain David Jackson told the media that when local police officers responded to the incident, they had “found a chaotic scene with several people running around. They had to invite crews from all over the city to stabilize the scene before they could start the investigation. “

While investigating the attack, the police said “they have received reports from several victims who have appeared in local hospitals”.

Three of the injured victims remain in critical condition.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page promoted “Sold Out Sundays,” an event that appears to honor the Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship victory.

