2 dead after the car got off the highway and went up in flames

SAN DIEGO – Two people were killed Saturday morning when the vehicle they were driving from a highway exit in Mission Valley went over the highway and caught fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on the departure from Southbound State Route 163 to Interstate 8 in a westerly direction at 3:15 a.m.

Witnesses told the police that the vehicle had flown off the ramp, landed about thirty meters below a dam, caught fire, and lit a brush nearby.

Three men inside managed to escape the burning vehicle, but one man was caught, the CHP said.

The lanes heading south on 163 from Friars Road to the exit to Interstate 8 heading west were blocked until further notice.

No information about the victims has yet been released.

The cause of the crash was investigated.

The connecting ramp in the west between 8 and 163 in the south was closed until 1:18 p.m. Saturday when Caltrans opened it again.

The WB I-8 connection to the SB SR-163 has been reopened to traffic. #SDCaltransAlert

– Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans), January 18, 2020

