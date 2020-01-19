2 dead, 5 injured when shooting at the Texas Club

advertisement

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two people were killed and five injured after at least one person opened fire in a Texas club on Sunday evening said.

Police received shots that were fired around 8:00 p.m., San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a press conference. McManus said there seemed to be some kind of dispute between individuals or a group in the club: and then the shots were fired.

The police are looking for a suspect, he said, adding that it is still unclear whether the shootout was random or targeted.

“I am confident that we will identify and detain the person sooner than later,” said the boss.

A 21-year-old man was found dead in the club. Another The victim died after being found in critical condition.

According to spokesman Joe Arrington, four people were taken to local hospitals by the San Antonio fire department. Three of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

The last victim arrived at the hospital himself, said Arrington.

The police chief said the officers were still investigating the incident and that the “investigation was far from over.”

