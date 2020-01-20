2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City, Missouri shot dead

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Police in Kansas City, Missouri said at least two people were dead and 15 people were injured in a bar shootout.

The filming took place on Sunday shortly before midnight, the Kansas City police said at a local press conference. A police spokesman said the responding officers found “a chaotic scene” and needed help from across the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

The police think the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a number of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shootout was not immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed guard, the police said.

During the investigation, the police learned that people – at least 15 – had been injured in the shots at local hospitals. At least three people were in critical condition, the police said.

The scene was near US Highway 40. News agencies identified the bar outside of which the shooting was going on as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club page promoted Sunday Night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which was apparently a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The chiefs featured on the event’s artwork defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

