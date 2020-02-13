CONROE, Texas (KTRK) – Two men were shot in a Conroe parking lot and another was injured, police said.

It happened in a mall near Crighton Road and I-45 North on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Whistle Stop Cafe.

Police said the two men who were described as early 20s were found shot in the parking lot. Police said the third man was taken to the hospital.

“He’s alive,” Sgt. Jeff Smith of the Conroe police said, saying the third man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on his upper body.

It is unclear what led to the shootings, and no suspicious information was released immediately. The police said they are still checking surveillance videos from nearby stores.

“There were a lot of people in the parking lot,” said Smith. “Most of these stores were open.”

The incident is being investigated further. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

“This is very rare,” said Smith. “Our community is very safe, this is a very busy business district. We get very few calls here, apart from your criminal mischief. Maybe a break-in or two in the car, but this is a relatively quiet business district.”

