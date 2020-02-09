PALMDALE, California. – Thieves broke into a pet store in Southern California and, according to the store, ran away with two cockatoos, each worth about $ 2,000.

Yoda, a white Goffin cockatoo, and Cleo, a lemon cockatoo, were contracted by High Country Feed & Pets on January 25 after two thieves closed in Palmdale.

Palmdale Sherrif’s Station is investigating the theft as a commercial slump. The station released a flyer on Thursday asking everyone to come up with information.

The store offers a cash reward to anyone who can return the exotic birds.

When the store was under camera surveillance, two people were seen breaking the glass of the front door and struggling to get the birds out of their cages.

“We just hope they are fine. There were feathers everywhere, and it was a terrible scene to go into,” Melissa Cambaliza, a pet shop vendor, told CNN.

“We all have a relationship with these two birds. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Cleo, who is described as a “friendly” bird, is likely injured, according to Cambaliza, because she was torn out of her cage.

