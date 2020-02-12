After the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, many of his friends, fans, and admirers did what they could to commemorate and pay homage to the NBA legend. From Shaquille O’Neal’s $ 8.24 Kobe Burger, which comes with 5 onion rings and 81 fries (that’s a bargain!) To Spike Lee’s purple and gold Oscars outfit, the dedications are plentiful and 2 Chainz is the latest who joins the feelings.

Yesterday, the artist, formerly known as Tity Boi, visited his IG website to show new ink inspired by Kobe. To be honest, it’s pretty cool, if not the right original.

In the post, Chainz can be seen pulling up a Lakers shorts to recognize a “2” on his right leg and a “4” on his left leg. The numbers are next to his inner knees, where he would have to rock some 1970s-style basketball shorts so fans can see the tattooed tribute.

It’s a pretty cool job from Cultural Image Tattoo in LA. Chainz may have to get a bunch of short shorts and learn how to walk, stand and sit in certain positions so the ink glows as intended, but hey, victim was a big part of Kobe’s behavior, right?

What do you think of 2 Chainz tattoos? Let us know in the comments.