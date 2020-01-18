2 Chainz & Future “Dead Man Walking”, Curren $ y ft. Young Dolph “All Work” & more | Daily Visuals 1.17.20 | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

It’s been a volcanic hot minute since 2 Chainz and Future were connected to bring new music together, but since it’s 2020 and Chainz has a “2”, the ATLiens have decided to duo and give culture a new impetus (The year really has nothing to do with it.

For their post-apocalyptic visuals for “Dead Man Walking”, Future and Chainz find themselves in a bleak world in which cars are abandoned and people are in a zombie-like state across the board. Maybe the year has something to do with it.

On the other hand, Curren $ y and Young Dolph stand next to their expensive cars in their collaboration clip on “All Work” while they burn a spliff and meet some attractive young women. Have you ever tried to make out after burning a bud? This cotton mouth is murderous, b.

Check out the rest of today’s releases, including works by Bankroll Eddie with Moneybagg Yo, Jackie Spade with Yoi Carrera, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. FUTURE – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

CURREN $ Y FT. YOUNG DELPH – “ALL WORK”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “BACK END”

JACKIE SPADE FT. YOI CARRERA – “PUERTO RICO”

KAI CA $ H – “Where are you from?”

1PLAYY FT. YOUNG DELPH – “NOW 2 FUCK WIT”

$ AMORY – “loyalty”

Daily visuals

