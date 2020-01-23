2 Arizona Coyotes among the top voters for mid-season NHL prices

advertisement

Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper # 35 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the third round of the NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Gila River Arena on November 27, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Ducks 4: 3 in a shootout (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Two members of the Arizona Coyotes organization were among the top finishers of the mid-season NHL awards, which were released on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper took third place in the vote for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best goalkeeper, and Director General John Chayka took second place in the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award.

Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck (1st) and Dallas’ Ben Bishop (2nd) finished ahead of Kuemper. Colorado’s Joe Sakic ended up ahead of Chayka, who defeated St. Louis’ Doug Armstrong (3rd).

The awards are given by the Pro Hockey Writers Association, which is made up of around 300 journalists. They were asked to make their top 3 selection for each award last week, and the results were then assessed using a points-based system.

Kuemper and Chayka each seem to be a logical choice, since Kuemper was an anchor for a Coyotes team that has spent most of this season in playoff positions, and Chayka is the one who made the list. For the GM of the year, voters were asked to choose the CEO who contributed the most to his team’s success.

This year Kuemper, who is currently suffering from an injury to the lower body, scored a saving percentage of 0.929 and 2.17 goals against the average, both better marks than Hellebuyck.

Chayka built the roster for Arizona, which has spent much of the season in first place. That year he acted for both Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall, and didn’t give up any of the organization’s most valuable prospects (whichever you ask). He swapped defender Kevin Connauton, who was mostly in the minor this year, for striker Carl Soderberg, who was second in the Coyotes with 13 goals.

The Coyotes’ top scorer during the break is Conor Garland with 16 goals, though Garland closes a deal with just $ 775,000. Similarly, Christian Dvorak has 13 goals and 30 points this season and often plays as the team’s top line center, but eight Arizona players earn more money than Dvorak’s team-friendly deal ($ 4.45 million).

Here’s a look at the overall voting results for the mid-season PHWA awards:

Hart Trophy: To judge the player to be most valuable to his team

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy: The defender who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

Selke Trophy: The striker who excels in the defensive aspects of the game

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyer

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy: For the player who was selected as the most competent in his first year of competition

1. Cale Makar, Colorado avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers

Lady Byng Trophy: The player is said to have shown the best kind of sport and gentleman behavior combined with a high standard of playing skills

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina Trophy: The goalkeeper is allowed to be the best in his position

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Jack Adams Award: The coach was said to have contributed most to the success of his team

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award: The managing director was said to have contributed most to the success of his team

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award: To the defender who excels best on the defensive

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback Player of the Year Award: For the player who has returned to a previous high level of performance interrupted by a below average game, long term injury or serious illness

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Senators from Ottawa

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

