On February 13, the Church celebrates the first feast of the second martyr born in the United States since his beatification in Guatemala last December.

Blessed James Miller was from Wisconsin and died in 1982 in Guatemala at the age of 37.

After Father Stanley Rother, who was born in Oklahoma, he is the second American martyr to be beatified. Ms. Rother was also killed in Guatemala, about seven months before Brother Miller.

Blessed James’s hometown in Polonia, Wisconsin is ready to celebrate the feast of her beloved “Hero in Hometown” But Brother James is remembered every day, not just on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

Pastor Alan Guanella and Aleteia considered how Blessed James’s legacy would affect Polonians.

Aleteia: Does a blissful “hero from the hometown” influence how you care for your community? Or your attitude to your role as a priest?

Father Guanella: A beatified “hometown hero” affects the way I look after the community. When I preach about the universal call to holiness and how each of us is called to be a saint, it is not something that people quickly reject. There are many people who knew Brother James and grew up with him. When I preach how each of us is called to be a saint or ready to die for faith, Brother James’ example quickly comes to mind.

Every saint walked on earth at some point. Here people remember Brother James – they knew him personally. That changes people’s lives. It enables people to see that holiness is not just our calling, but something that can be achieved with God’s help.

There are relatively few American saints. It often seems that saints only come from distant lands or in distant centuries. Of course, this is not true. People here know where Brother James grew up. One of the main highways into town leads past Brother James’ grave. All saints are role models and examples of holiness. Because Brother James is so close, the role model and example he gives is all the more important.

When he was young, Brother James wanted to be a priest. He became a religious brother when he joined the brothers of the Christian schools (the Christian brothers). While I personally always had a call to the priesthood when I was a student at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota (the same school that Brother James attended), I seriously considered joining the Christian brothers. I see that as a special connection to Brother James. Ultimately, Brother James’ trust in divine providence is a role model for all of us. He said in 1981: “I put my life in His providence; I trust him… ”

What a great rule we have to live by – that we put all our trust in God – our calling, our life, our being.

Aleteia: What do you think Brother James has to say to us today?

Father Guanella: At the funeral of Brother James in the Sacred Heart parish here in Polonia, Bishop of La Crosse, Bishop Frederick Freking, remarked: “I see Brother James’ death as a testimony to the love of Christ, a testimony to human dignity and the right to freedom and justice that should belong to all of us. ”

This was said in 1982. In 2019 there will be an even greater need for witnesses to the love of Christ and witnesses to human dignity. In a world where human dignity is under attack, I do not believe that God would raise Brother James as a prime example of Christ’s love and human dignity, especially the poor.

The motto of the brothers of the Christian schools is Signum Fidei (the sign of faith). I think Brother James has taken this motto to heart: it should be the symbol of faith for everyone he has worked with, both in the United States and in Nicaragua and Guatemala. Now we can call Brother James Miller Blessed Brother James Miller, it will be a sign of faith for all of us!

The founder of the brothers of the Christian schools, St. Jean-Baptiste de La Salle, wrote in one of his meditations for the brothers: “Your zeal must go so far that you are ready to do your best to achieve this life, the children entrusted to you are so dear to you. ”

Although this line is often quoted when referring to Brother James Miller, I think it is important to continue reading in the same meditation. De La Salle continues: “So it is your duty to exhort the rebellious and to do so that they give up their previous way of life. You must awaken those who lack courage, support the weak and be patient with everyone. ”

I believe that Brother James took these words to heart in his service as a religious brother. Now that he has been beatified, through his example and advocacy, he can awaken those who lack courage and support the weak around the world.