A Temuka store sold lottery tickets for the first and second leagues within a few days.
A lottery player who bought his ticket from Village Post Temuka in Temuka, north of Timaru, won a $ 1 million first-division prize in the live draw on Saturday.
On Wednesday, a lottery player who bought his ticket in the same store won a second tier price of $ 25,648.
A lottery spokeswoman said anyone who bought their ticket in-store should check their ticket at a lottery outlet, online, or in the lottery app.
Powerball was not hit tonight and went on Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $ 30 million.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will cost $ 600,000 on Wednesday.