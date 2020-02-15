GEORGE HEARD / FAIRFAX NZ

A Temuka store sold two lottery tickets this week. (File photo.)

A Temuka store sold lottery tickets for the first and second leagues within a few days.

A lottery player who bought his ticket from Village Post Temuka in Temuka, north of Timaru, won a $ 1 million first-division prize in the live draw on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a lottery player who bought his ticket in the same store won a second tier price of $ 25,648.

CONTINUE READING:

* Three people share a $ 1 million lottery draw

* Auckland Lotto winners will receive two prizes of $ 19.1 million

* Mark Richardson: Poor people don’t know what to do with lottery money

A lottery spokeswoman said anyone who bought their ticket in-store should check their ticket at a lottery outlet, online, or in the lottery app.

Powerball was not hit tonight and went on Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $ 30 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will cost $ 600,000 on Wednesday.