advertisement

M @

1970s London from the top deck of a route master

advertisement

Do you love London history? Join our Londonist Memory Machine Facebook group.

This video is an absolute sweetheart.

You know this idea from Slow TV – lengthy and fascinating films about traveling through interesting landscapes that the BBC took away from the Norwegians? Well, that … but for the 1970s in London and from the top seat of a biplane.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwXQA03MJgE (/ embed)

The bus tour goes through the West End to Kensington and back, followed by a drive through Westminster and a short foray into Lambeth. The film ends with a close-up fetishism of the Routemaster from different angles.

Our first impression is how anarchic the streets look with far fewer traffic lights. Imagine riding a bicycle into the 1970s Hyde Park Corner. Sidewalks appear less cluttered than today, with fewer junction boxes, signs, benches, bollards and other street furniture. In the meantime, most of the buildings look like they need to be cleaned thoroughly due to the decades of coal emissions (which just stopped thanks to the Clean Air Acts).

Hyde Park Corner looks funny.

Top things from the British Pathé YouTube channel.

Thanks to Ken Stevens in the London Memory Machine group for the tip.

advertisement