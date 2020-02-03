Advertisement

The exciting odyssey “1917” from the First World War won great success at the Bafta Awards on Sunday. Sam Mendes won the best film award and best director’s trophy and fought for the glory of the Oscars next weekend.

The film, which accompanies two British soldiers on a dangerous mission through no man’s land, has already awarded the Golden Globe the best drama and has received ten Oscar nominations, including one for the best picture.

It was celebrated as a groundbreaking piece of cinema and won seven of the nine awards for which it was nominated for the UK’s top film awards, including cinematography, production design, sound and special visual effects.

“It moves me to do this for the first time in my hometown,” said Mendes, the first British winner of the best director Bafta, since Danny Boyle won for “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2009.

“Thank you to everyone who saw this in the cinemas,” he said of the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

At this year’s baftas, the same five films filled the nominations for best film and best director.

“1917” and Mendes were “Jokers” (Todd Phillips); South Korean comedy thriller “Parasite” (Bong Joon-ho); “The Irishman” (Martin Scorsese) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

The evening turned out to be particularly climate-damaging for the latter two: Tarantino’s comedy drama won only one award – Brad Pitt for best supporting actor – while Scorcese’s crime thriller ended empty-handed.

The evening was perhaps just as disappointing for the hit film “Joker”, which led the way with eleven nominations but only received three awards, including Joaquin Phoenix for best actor.

He defeated the Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) as well as Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Renee Zellweger received the Best Actress Award for portraying Judy Garland’s late comeback in “Judy”, which is a breathtaking renaissance for her own career.

She prevailed over strong competition from a talented field that featured Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) and Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) boasted.

“This is very humiliating,” she said to the Hollywood royalty.

“Miss Garland, London city that you always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you.”

Meanwhile, Laura Dern won the best supporting actor gong for Netflix’s divorce tear film “Marriage Story”.

She beat her co-star Scarlett Johansson for her role in “Jojo Rabbit” as well as Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”).

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is often seen at its 73rd annual film awards as an indication of the direction the Oscars could take in Los Angeles on February 9 this year.

This year’s baftas have been criticized for their lack of ethnic diversity among the nominees in the current categories, all 18 of whom were white.

In his acceptance speech, Phoenix addressed “systemic racism” and “oppression” in the industry.

“I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with colors that you don’t welcome here,” he added.

The British academy announced that it would review its voting system in time for next year’s awards.

The winners and nominees in most categories are chosen by 6,500 members who are industry professionals and creatives from around the world.

In previous years, senior Bafta personalities said that the awards could only reflect the performance of the cinema industry.

“It’s annoying. We can’t get the industry to do anything. We can only encourage,” said Marc Samuelson, chairman of the Bafta Film Committee.

The ceremony was moderated by Graham Norton, host of the TV chat show. Prince William and his wife Kate gave royal splendor in his tenth year as President of Bafta.

The prince presented the Academy Fellowship, the highest award, to the American producer Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, and behind some of the most successful films of all time.

These include the Star Wars sequels “Jurassic Park”, “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the trilogy “Back to the Future”.

British actor Andy Serkis received the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award for his groundbreaking motion capture for computer-generated characters.

The roles of the 55-year-old include Gollum in the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, Caesar when restarting the “Planet of the Apes”, the title gorilla in “King Kong” and Supreme Leader Snoke in two “Star Wars” sequels.

