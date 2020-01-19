'1917' receives highest award at the Producers Guild Awards

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – If the Producers Guild Awards are a real predictor of the best film category in the Academy Awards, the film “1917” from the First World War will receive the highest award in a few weeks.

Sam Mendes’ film won the movie prize on Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Many in the crowd seemed stunned after Reese Witherspoon announced the winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, who won the Best Book 21 out of 30 in the past two years with “Green Book” and “The” Form of Water , ‘

“This film was inspired by my grandfather Alfred Mendes and I hope to appreciate his experience,” said Mendes, who co-produced and directed the project. He also said that this was his first time attending the awards and thanked the guild for recognizing his film.

“It was the best experience of my professional life,” he added.

“1917” was released late last month and caused a sensation during the award season, including another surprise win in the “Best Drama” category at the Golden Globes.

At the PGA Awards, the war film set itself against other competitors such as “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Knives Out”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” by. and “Once upon a time in … Hollywood.” “1917” has now brought a strong dynamic to the Academy Awards on February 9th.

In other categories, “Toy Story 4” won the animation award, “Fleabag” the episodic comedy television award and “Chernobyl” the best limited series.

“It takes a village to produce a movie,” said Mark Nielsen, co-producer of Toy Story 4, while his colleague Jonas Rivera was standing next to him.

During the evening, numerous special awards were given for production work, including Octavia Spencer, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Marta Kauffman, co-creator of “Friends”, the film “Bombshell” and Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy von Plan B Entertainment Smaller.

“When I started as an actor, I wondered what the producers were doing?” Pitt said jokingly after accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures. Plan B was behind “Moonlight” and “12 Years a Slave”.

“I’m painfully aware of what you’re doing now,” he said. “I recommend you all. Our role as producers are protectors, administrators … administrators of history and protectors of storytellers. And I think this is a great responsibility.”

Spencer received the Visionary Award and tried to keep her acceptance speech in tears. The actress, who starred in “The Help” and “Hidden Figures”, said acting was her backup plan to become a producer, which was “the dream” for her.

“As an actor, I learned that it was my job to find the truth in every scene and to add humanity to the characters I portrayed,” said Spencer, who heads the production company Orit Entertainment with Brian Clisham. Your company has produced the Apple TV Plus drama series “Truth Be Told”, and Spencer is starring and is producing an upcoming Netflix Limited series on Madam C.J. Walker.

“Now that I am a producer, I understand that Brian and I must keep this insight into the film and television series we have developed,” she continued. “We look forward to adding new perspectives from different storytellers that enlighten, uplift and, above all, entertain.”

