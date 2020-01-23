1917 puts the public in the action; Oscar predictions - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

Films inspired by the First World War are many and varied. They range from the iconic 1930 version of All Quiet on the Western Front to the disastrous bad cinema version of the brilliant play Oh! What a beautiful war. From the heartbreaking King & Country to the dramatically memorable Gallipoli. Now, perhaps inspired by the centenary of the end of that terrible conflict, there is 1917.

The first minutes reveal the simple story of the film: Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay) are sent to cross former German territory to warn a battalion of British troops who are about to Attack the Germans. What the commanding officer of British troops does not know is that they would fall into a trap that would result in the loss of countless British lives, including those of Blake’s brother. The rest of the film simply follows the two young soldiers through dangers and setbacks, a structure that is also used in the exciting French film The Wages of Fear from 1953.

The public is constantly kept alert for the next crisis. The disadvantage of this is that you know in advance that they must survive, otherwise the film is over. Unfortunately, little else is at stake because little is known about the character and background of the two soldiers, so it is difficult to invest a lot in them, except for sympathy for their plight.

Perhaps to make up for this, director Sam Mendes chose to make the film with only long pieces, some as long as nine minutes, combined to make them look like one long take. This puts the audience firmly in the action and takes part with the protagonists in the constant dangers with which they are confronted. One should admire the technological sorcery that has made this possible, although the performance, of course, pales in contrast to that of the magnificent Russian Ark, which consists of a long time spent of almost 90 minutes.

Young audiences, however, will not necessarily appreciate such cleverness. After all, the average shot in a movie today is about two seconds, as opposed to nine seconds in movies from the 30s and 40s. Young audiences don’t just like action, but they also enjoy staccato images interrupted. Although there is a lot of action in 1917, it is perhaps less exciting than you would expect.

The film almost builds up an anti-climax: an attempt to finally offer the personal touch and character development that until then was largely missing, comes as too little and too late. Although well-made and well-intended in its anti-war theme, 1917 certainly does not deserve the Best Film Oscar for which it has been nominated.

In that regard, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is an almost certain bet to win; Hollywood, after all, likes movies about Hollywood. Who still fondly remembers the L.A. story, a typical Hollywood movie? For my money, the finely nuanced and sensitive The Two Popes or perhaps Marriage Story are much better examples of cinematic craft. Similarly, the subtle versions of Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes and of Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story are much better than the flashier versions of the most likely winners, Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy), although Brad Pitt’s version in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is definitely awarded. Although the highest prices are unlikely, the 1917 craft could perhaps deliver some of the less favorable Oscars.

