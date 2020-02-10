Sam Mendes film, 1917, received the award for best camera at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Roger Deakins was the cinematographer of the film, reuniting with Mendes is her fourth collaboration. Deakins was highly praised for his work with the cutter Lee Smith and the use of extremely long shots that give the impression of a continuous recording.

The film, staged, co-written and produced by Mendes, displaced the competition from Martin Scorses film The Irishman, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the South Korean film Parasite and others.

With George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and others, he received ten nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards in 1971 and was highly praised for his direction, camera work, editing and realism ,

The film’s official synopsis is: “During the First World War two British soldiers – Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake – get seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross into the enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their comrades – including Blake’s own brother. “

