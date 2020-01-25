19 in court after alleged defamation of pastor at Sheikh Zayed Mosque - News

advertisement

The preacher claims that he was bullied by the defendants on social media.



Five new additional lawyers have signed up to defend a group of social media users who have been accused of defaming him by a minister in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

advertisement

Waseem Yousef, a well-known preacher and TV personality in the UAE, had taken 19 people to court and accused them of publicly insulting and slandering on Twitter. The preacher claims that he has been bullied on social media since June 2019.

The alleged insults followed Yousef’s remarks about Sahih Al Bukhari, one of the six large sets of statements and actions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) that was compiled by Imam Mohammad Al Bukhari.

After noticing the many criticisms, some of which he considered “insulting and defamatory,” Yousef filed a lawsuit against social media users under online law.

On Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Misdeamenour court investigated the case and held the second hearing.

Five new lawyers submitted their application to the court when they volunteered to represent the suspect, bringing the number of lawyers representing the 19 defendants to 24.

The Emirati and expat defendants had claimed that they had just responded to Yousef’s undermining of the work of Imam Al Bukhari, one of the most prominent scholars of the Hadith of the Holy Prophet in Islamic history.

During Thursday’s hearing, lawyer Ibrahim Al Tamimi, who spoke on behalf of the defense team, said “the defendants exercised their right and freedom of expression.” Al Tamimi also requested that the video footage of Yousef’s comments be played in court at the next hearing.

Mudheya Al Minhali, the lawyer representing Yousef, asked for a closed-court hearing in this lawsuit.

However, the defense team objected to its request and stressed that the case was in the public interest given that it involved more than a dozen social media users.

Yousef said earlier on Twitter that he had initially endured the insults, but the defendants continued to attack him repeatedly. “I was very patient but they exaggerated it. They harassed me, used bad manners and insults,” he said on Twitter. “I swear, I will not give up my right … and justice will stand between us.”

The lawsuit was postponed to 5 February.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

Ismail Sebugwaawo

advertisement